Brian Wilson surrounded by Beach Boys bandmates in first photo since conservatorship ruling as family shares health update

The Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson made his first appearance since he was placed under a second conservatorship this May, joined by his bandmates and family members.

The influential 81-year-old musician attended the world premiere of Disney+ documentary The Beach Boys at the TLC Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

He not only reunited with other members of his band, arriving in a wheelchair but in good spirits, but also received a standing ovation at the screening.

Brian had been diagnosed with dementia earlier this year and has been placed under a second conservatorship per a judges' ruling this May, and his daughters Wendy and Carnie were by his side to support him on the night.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the event, Carnie shared: "He is doing great! He is doing great. Everyday he is in physical therapy. I'm cooking for him, he's spending a lot of time with his children now, his family. I'm so happy he's here tonight."

Wendy also added: "I think he's doing really good under the circumstances that he's going through right now. But, you know, he's a survivor. That's my dad. He's very tough, a very strong person. So yeah, I'm glad that he's coming tonight and I think that he'll really enjoy it, actually."

© Getty Images Brian Wilson made his first public appearance since his second conservatorship ruling was approved

Brian welcomed Carnie and Wendy with his first wife, Marilyn Lovell. With his second wife, Melinda Ledbetter, he adopted children Daria, Dakota, Delanie, Dash, and Dylan.

Melinda passed away in January 2024, after nearly 30 years of marriage (they tied the knot in 1995), and had been his manager since 1999. Brian shared a social media tribute to his late wife, writing: "My heart is broken."

"Melinda, my beloved wife of 28 years, passed away this morning. Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost," he added. "Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career."

© Getty Images His bandmates from The Beach Boys were by his side for the premiere of the Disney+ documentary of the same name

"She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us. Please say a prayer for her."

A petition was filed after the legendary singer-songwriter's dementia diagnosis was disclosed suggesting that his business manager and publicist be appointed his co-conservators, which was eventually approved.

© Getty Images "That's my dad. He's very tough, a very strong person."

However, his journey as a musician is being celebrated with the new The Beach Boys documentary, which Carnie and Wendy gushed over as well. It is unclear whether the documentary will include any of its members' personal struggles, as it is currently being marketed as a journey of personifying the "California dream" through their work.

"You know, it's contagious. The Beach Boys music and the spirit has always been contagious," Carnie offered. Wendy added: "I want people to feel good when they hear it and just to last forever, you know?"

© Getty Images His first wife Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford also attended the premiere

She expressed hope that her father's music had an impact "generation after generation. You know? Because I think it is kind of like timeless, classic music."