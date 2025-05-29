Victoria and David Beckham might adore their townhouse in the capital, but the super-famous couple also love escaping to the country to stay at their beautiful property in the Cotswolds.

The former Spice Girl and the retired football legend bought their countryside retreat in 2016, and Victoria recently shared a new angle of her sprawling kitchen, which has the most epic features.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the fashion designer shared a snapshot of her kitchen from an unseen angle, showing off the incredible space in all its glory.

David and Victoria Beckham frequently escape to the country, where they're the proud owners of a farmhouse worth £12 million in the Cotswolds

© Instagram The photo shared by the mother-of-four shows how grand their kitchen is. Their home was converted from a farmhouse, so the rustic design fits beautifully with the countryside aesthetic. There is plenty of exposed brick, likely classic Cotswolds stone, on the wall at the end of the kitchen, which stretches beyond the wooden beams to accommodate the chimney. The wooden elements of the ceiling are curved in an arch, giving the kitchen a unique shape and gorgeous overall finish. We also love the exposed stone on the tiles, and we can't take our eyes of that enormous aga oven! David is a keen chef and loves pulling together fantastic meals for Victoria and the kids.

© Instagram This snapshot, previously shared by David, showed another angle of their kitchen, which includes an incredible wood fire oven in the corner, which resembles an authentic pizza oven. The kitchen also has plenty of wooden shelves and a large cabinet in the background full of stunning crockery. We also love the decorative details, including the large, circular boards hanging on the wall, which make the kitchen resemble a chic restaurant.

© Instagram Another element of their enviable kitchen we love is their hidden fridge with enormous double doors. The fridge is concealed by navy doors, fitting in with the design.



© Netflix Meanwhile, an island at the centre of the room acts as the focal point of the kitchen. It has stools on one side for the family to sit and eat, and also socialise while cooking together. The island is wooden topped, and above hangs an array of stylish, bronze pots and pans.

© Instagram After whipping up a feast in the kitchen, the family can dine together in the grand dining room just a few steps away from the kitchen. In terms of design and style, the dining room continues the rustic theme of exposed brick and wooden accents. In the centre of one wall is an enormous stone fireplace, adding elevated style as well as a cosy aura to the room when they decide to put the fire on. But the main highlight of the room is the royal-worthy able which sits on a Persian rug and is surrounded by at least eight chairs, more than enough for their large family.