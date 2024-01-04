Nick Carter breaks silence on sister Bobbie Jean's tragic death – read statement

After spending a difficult holiday season with the support of family and friends, Nick Carter is finally sharing his piece on his sister Bobbie Jean Carter's untimely death.

Bobbie Jean died on December 23, 2023 at the age of 41, a little over a year after little brother Aaron Carter's death in November 2022 at age 34.

Backstreet Boys singer Nick, 43, continued to share footage of his music and his family during Christmas on social media during the holidays, and has finally spoken up about the loss.

© Instagram Nick with his sister Bobbie Jean in his tribute childhood photo

He shared a sweet childhood photo of himself with his younger sister, holding her hand as they prepared for a swim while sporting identical blonde bowl cuts and wide smiles.

"It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years – most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean," Nick penned. "I am completely heartbroken.

"Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love."

He concluded by saying: "I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ."

Sharna Burgess commented: "I'm so sorry Nick, I cannot imagine how hard this must be. Brian and I are sending you so much love," and a fan also wrote in response: "Life is so unfair. I'm so sorry for your loss, Nick. Know that you are loved and we are all here for you ALWAYS no matter what!"

Bobbie Jean gained attention and fame thanks to the success of her brothers Nick and Aaron, at one point acting as her younger brother's wardrobe stylist and makeup artist on tour.

© Getty Images Nick has four siblings, and is the oldest of the bunch

However, the famously large Carter family, once the subject of the E! reality show House of Carters, has suffered from numerous tragedies, including the deaths of Bobbie Jean, Aaron, and middle sibling Leslie, who passed away in 2012 at the age of 25. From oldest to youngest, the siblings comprise of Nick, Bobbie Jean, Leslie, Aaron, and his twin sister Angel, now 36.

Bobbie Jean leaves behind her eight-year-old daughter Bella, who will remain under the care of her grandmother Jane Carter. While a cause of death hasn't been revealed yet, Jane shared a statement with TMZ breaking the news in December.

"I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time," she wrote.

© Getty Images The Carter family: (Top R-L) Singer Aaron Carter and Nick Carter, (Bottom R-L ) Bobbie Jean Carter, Leslie Carter and Angel Carter

"When I am able to think clearly, I'll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private."

Jane continued: "However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater.

© Getty Images Bobbie Jean is survived by her daughter Bella, who will be cared for by her mom Jane Carter

"So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

