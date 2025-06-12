Liam Neeson's tribute to bestselling author Barbara Taylor Bradford at star-studded memorial

Taken actor Liam Neeson has shared a touching tribute to bestselling author and former journalist, Barbara Taylor Bradford OBE, who sadly passed away aged 91 in November last year.

In his statement, which was read out on his behalf at a memorial service for the author on Thursday, Liam, 73, spoke fondly about the time he starred in the televised adaptation of Barbara's novel, A Woman of Substance.

He wrote: "In 1984, I had the great honour of playing Blackie O'Neill in the television adaptation of Barbara Taylor Bradford's A Woman of Substance, and again in its sequel, Hold the Dream. It was a landmark moment – the first television drama series to reach more than 13.8 million viewers on Britain's Channel 4 – and something we were all incredibly proud of.

© Getty Images Liam Neeson described Barbara as "brilliant" in his tribute

"But more than the numbers, it was Barabara's vision, her storytelling, and her fierce dedication to her characters that made the work so special. She was a force – elegant, brilliant, and unstoppable – and I feel deeply privileged to have been a part of bringing her words to life."

The service, which took place at St Bride's Church in London, was attended by several notable guests including Cherie Blair and actress Jenny Seagrove, who played young Emma in the 1984 adaptation alongside Liam.

© Getty Images Author Barbara Taylor Bradford passed away last year

Barbara died peacefully at her home after a short illness and was "surrounded by loved ones to the very end", a spokesperson said at the time.

She kicked off her career as a typist for the Yorkshire Evening Post, before being promoted to reporter. She went on to become the publication's first women's editor and later worked at Woman's Own and the London Evening News.

© ITV/Shutterstock Channel 4's first adaptation of 'A Woman of Substance', featuring Jenny Seagrove

Her first novel, A Woman of Substance, was published in 1979 and has since sold more than 30 million copies globally. Six sequels followed, in addition to a prequel titled A Man of Honour which was released in 2021. Her last novel, The Wonder of It All, was published in 2023.

Her husband, American film producer Robert Bradford, adapted ten of Barbara's books for TV and film, including Hold the Dream, Voice of the Heart and Her Own Rules.

© Getty Images Barbara and Robert Bradford at a gala event in New York

Barbara was appointed OBE in 2007 and was also named as one of 90 Great Britons in a portrait to mark the late Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday in 2016.

A Woman of Substance is now being adapted for a new TV audience. The cast features Vera star Brenda Blethyn, who will play Emma Harte, and Outlander's Jessica Reynolds who is set to take on the younger version of the iconic character.

© ITV Vera actress Brenda Blethyn is set to star in the new adaptation

Other cast members include Emmett J Scanlan (MobLand), Lydia Leonard (Wolf Hall), Leanne Best (This City Is Ours), Ewan Horrocks (The Last Kingdom), Harry Cadby (Everything Now), Will Mellor (Mr Bates vs the Post Office) and Lenny Rush (Doctor Who).

Channel 4 has yet to announce a release date for the series, which is currently being filmed in Yorkshire.