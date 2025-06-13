Christina Hendricks wows in eye-popping dress amid NYC appearance

Christina Hendricks proved that she will always be the most stylish person in the room during an appearance on the Today show on Thursday.
The Mad Men star looked incredible in an ankle-length flowy dress that featured an intricate floral and paisley design.
You may also like
Boho chic
The print was encapsulated by a rich palette of colors, including pinks, oranges, blues and greens, adding a bohemian flair to the look.
Her outfit cinched at the waist and featured a plunging neckline to showcase her stunning figure.
She wore several black beaded necklaces layered over her bodice which added to the boho vibe, and sported a small black handbag with gold accents as she walked into NBC Studios.
Christina's unmistakable red locks were styled artfully in loose waves, and she kept her makeup simple with a blush pink lip.
The 50-year-old, who described her style as "romantic, classic and a little rock 'n roll" in an interview with The Times, has consistently landed herself on many a best-dressed list for years. See her most jaw-dropping looks below.
Green dream
Christina stole the show at the Mad Men Black & Red Ball in 2015 in a stunning forest green evening gown made of lustrous fabric.
The dress featured a wide, open neckline, while the fitted bodice flowed into a voluminous architectural skirt.
The elaborate draping and extensive train lent an air of Old Hollywood glamor. She paired the look with a bold red lip, and her strawberry blonde hair was worn in bombshell waves.
Midnight magic
The 2009 Emmy Awards red carpet saw the Good Girls star don a beautiful midnight blue dress that shimmered with every step she took.
It featured a mermaid silhouette that hugged her figure, with a cascading ruffle detail at the back that trailed behind her.
Complementing the gown's color, she opted for sparkly dangling earrings and silver rings, while her signature red waves and bold red lip provided a stunning contrast.
Tailored and true
Christina can truly pull off any look - not just formalwear. She was the epitome of cool at a gallery event in 2015, wearing a tailored ensemble inspired by menswear.
She sported a semi-sheer white button-down blouse underneath a fitted black pinstriped vest, exuding a professional vibe. This was paired with high-waisted dark gray plaid trousers that offered a tailored fit, tapering towards the ankle.
She added black pointed-toe pumps and a bold statement necklace featuring multiple strands of gold chains.
Red on red
A standout moment from the 2011 Golden Globes saw Christina commanding attention in a vibrant red gown, a bold choice perfectly suited to her hair color.
The dress draped elegantly on the ground with a subtle train that followed her movement. Its most eye-catching feature was the asymmetrical neckline, where one shoulder was left bare while the other was adorned with an elaborate floral appliqué.
A glittering silver clutch and a cuff bracelet completed the look, while her hair was styled in voluminous, classic waves that fell around her face.
Looking lustrous
The Idaho native wowed at a film premiere in 2011 in a jaw-dropping silk dress that perfectly showcased her enviable figure.
The pink-red gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with drapes and folds that added dimension to the look.
She brought a sparkling clutch to match her dazzling jewelry, and wore her red hair in a chic updo á la Old Hollywood.
For more stylish celebrities, see below...