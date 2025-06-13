Christina Hendricks wows in eye-popping dress amid NYC appearance

The print was encapsulated by a rich palette of colors, including pinks, oranges, blues and greens, adding a bohemian flair to the look.

Her outfit cinched at the waist and featured a plunging neckline to showcase her stunning figure.

She wore several black beaded necklaces layered over her bodice which added to the boho vibe, and sported a small black handbag with gold accents as she walked into NBC Studios.

Christina's unmistakable red locks were styled artfully in loose waves, and she kept her makeup simple with a blush pink lip.

The 50-year-old, who described her style as "romantic, classic and a little rock 'n roll" in an interview with The Times, has consistently landed herself on many a best-dressed list for years. See her most jaw-dropping looks below.