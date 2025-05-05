Pamela Anderson steals the show with major hair transformation at the Met Gala

Pamela Anderson proved that she can pull off any look amid her appearance on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet on Monday night.

The Baywatch star looked ethereal in a dazzling Tory Burch gown that fell to the floor and featured a high neckline with long sleeves. The dress offered an hourglass silhouette and shimmered in the light with flashes of blue and silver.

Good hair day

© Penske Media via Getty Images Pamela showcased her blunt bob at the 2025 Met Gala

Pamela's look felt timeless, especially when paired with her eye-catching new hairdo. She wore her signature blonde locks cut short in a blunt bob with baby bangs, marking a significant shift from her usual long, wavy hair.

The 57-year-old debuted the new look just days prior at the Tory Burch Foundation's Founders Breakfast, wearing a beige bucket hat to hide her bangs. She paired the hat with a matching long-sleeved shirt and wide-legged pants, and opted to forgo accessories at the event.

Pamela accessorized on the Met Gala red carpet with Pandora jewelry, including a stunning diamond earpiece that brought attention to her blonde bob.

Pamela's makeup journey

© Variety via Getty Images The actress went makeup-free for the prestigious event

The iconic actress opted to go makeup-free for fashion's biggest night as she walked alongside her son, Brandon Lee, almost two years after making the bold move to forgo makeup at Paris Fashion Week in September 2023.

She has been open about her journey to self-love, sharing that going makeup-free was the first step to accepting herself. "I think, well, I was doing it for me," she told CR Fashion Book of choosing to showcase her natural face at Fashion Week.

"Can I walk out the door like this? Like, I'm fine the way I am. And I just didn't want to get into the whole glam thing and play the game. I just want to flip the script; I want to challenge beauty."

© Variety via Getty Images Pamela wore a Tory Burch gown on the red carpet with Pandora jewelry

"My agents and even my kids were like, 'Mom, you can't, you need the glam team!'" she admitted.

"And I said, 'No, what are you talking about? The fact that you guys are saying that to me makes me not want to do it more! I'm going to do a fresh face, no makeup, not pretend no makeup.' And I just felt free. No one looked at me and went, 'Aggghhhh!'"

The activist added that she didn't think her decision would make such a splash, or resonate so much with women around the world.

"To be brave is contagious," Pamela said. "And I found that it resonated even though it wasn't my real intention to make a big statement. And I'm glad that it had a positive message. It's not world peace or anything, but it was a little moment."

Best Dressed Met Gala

One night only

© Getty Images She broke her makeup-free streak for the 2024 Met Gala

Despite her decision, the mother of two broke her rule at the 2024 Met Gala, opting to work with legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath for the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion theme.

"Pam wanted to wear makeup again for the Met Gala, so we created a look that acknowledged her natural beauty but then took it to the next level," Pat wrote in a statement.

"We wanted to explore the next incarnation of natural - an elevation of natural - and to show how you can wear a full face of makeup but in a very fresh and beautiful way." 2024 marked her Met Gala debut, where she wore a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown with a feather headpiece.

To learn more about Pamela's makeup-free journey, see below...