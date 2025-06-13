Mark Wright forced to interrupt family break with Michelle Keegan after 'horrendous' error

Mark Wright has been forced to apologise after sharing a post from his family holiday that upset fans.

The TOWIE star, 38, shared the photo just hours after a deadly plane crash in India made global headlines.

The photo triggered criticism

The photo triggered criticism

Mark, currently in Spain with wife Michelle Keegan and their baby Palma, uploaded an image of the family standing beside a private jet. In the caption, he wrote: "1 day babe, for now we'll take row 26 with no extra leg room."

The post went live on the same day an Air India flight crashed shortly after take-off, killing hundreds. Followers quickly criticised the timing of the post.

One comment read: "Prob not the best day to post this when so many people lost their lives on a plane."

Another said: "Not really appropriate to put this up after today's plane crash."

A third added: "Poor taste given today's event."

Someone else simply wrote: "What a time to choose to post this."

Mark responds and removes post

Mark responds and removes post

Mark removed the post and issued an apology. He explained that the photo had been scheduled in advance and went live without him realising.

In a statement on Instagram, he said: "I apologise for a post I just put up on my page after today's heartbreaking events. I have posts from a holiday that are on the scheduled setting, which go out on future days I have set them for which was done last week."

He added: "It's a horrendous coincidence that today's post was on such a devastating day. Once I logged in to my Instagram and realised the post had gone out, I immediately deleted. My heart goes out to everyone who has been effected from today. I'm sorry for this mistake and any offence caused."

Air India crash kills more than 200 people

Air India crash kills more than 200 people

Earlier on Thursday 12 June, an Air India flight headed for London Gatwick crashed shortly after leaving Ahmedabad. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had 242 people on board, including 53 British nationals.

The aircraft lost contact just seconds after take-off, with the final signal recorded at 1:38pm local time. Flames quickly engulfed the plane and emergency services rushed to the scene.

So far, 204 bodies have been recovered. Crews are continuing to search the wreckage for more survivors.

King Charles issues statement

King Charles issues statement

King Charles III issued a message following the tragedy. Posting on social media, he said: "My wife and I have been desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning."

He described the crash as a "heartbreaking and traumatic time". He also offered his "prayers and deepest possible sympathies" to those affected.

Mark and Michelle are on a family holiday

Mark and Michelle are on a family holiday

Mark has been enjoying a summer break in Spain with Michelle and their daughter Palma. The couple welcomed their baby in 2023 and regularly share family moments online.

Mark is best known for The Only Way Is Essex and has since gone on to work in radio and TV presenting. Michelle, 37, has starred in shows including Coronation Street, Our Girl and Ten Pound Poms.

The couple married in 2015 and split their time between Essex and their second home in Mallorca.