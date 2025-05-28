Dominic Chinea's 'terrifying and daunting' project away from The Repair Shop

Dominic Chinea moved to a dairy farm in Cornwall earlier this year, but before he tackles renovating the main house, he and his wife Maria Domican are planning an overhaul of an old barn.

The Repair Shop star is documenting the project on his YouTube and he explained to his fans that he found the plans "terrifying" and "daunting" as he toured around the derelict building.

Dominic explained his dream to fans

The Grade-I listed building has issues with the roof, a crumbling wall and damp throughout, but eventually Dominic plans to transform it into a rental property – he said he may even list it on Airbnb!

Fans were quick to reassure him when he expressed worries over the size of the task ahead. "The more I see of this place, the more I think you’ve hit the jackpot," penned one, continuing: "There’s too much talk about terrifying and daunting projects: as long as you can keep things ticking over, I think you should remind yourself that you have time to sort things out, not everything has to happen immediately, you can improve bit by bit. Very happy for you, this is such a great place."

Another follower added: "There couldn’t be a better person to renovate a beautiful place. I'm sure you will do a brilliant job."

Dominic's former home

Dominic used to reside in an old post office

The metalwork expert used to live in Kent, in a 17th-century former post office with zero foundations.

Over the years, he shared glimpses of his property online including the glorious garden. He had planters, flowerbeds and fruit trees that wouldn't look out of place in a royal garden. As well as being an enjoyable spot for Dominic, it looks like his dog, Wendy, was a big fan too.

© Instagram A photo showing Dominic Chinea's vegetable boxes in his garden at former home, with his house shown in the background

In March, Dominic took to YouTube to film move day, revealing just how beautiful his house was. He took fans inside the timber-framed building, explaining that the age of the house and the location meant there were a lot of restrictions about what could be changed, however he and his wife sympathetically transformed the house to make it a home.