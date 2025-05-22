The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk amazes fans with £60 bedroom transformation

Will Kirk, 40, is busy presenter and father of two, but he still finds time for impressive DIY jobs at his family home. The Repair Shop lives with his wife Polly Snowdon and their two children, a daughter who was born in July 2022, and a son, born in October 2024.

On Wednesday, the star took to Instagram to share his latest DIY project with his 179,000 followers where he created a brand-new fireplace, and they were blown away. "Looks gorgeous. I’m very much enjoying this reno series," and: "Looks fantastic Will," added another.

When redecorating their bedroom, the couple discovered an old fireplace hole, so Will decided to refurb it. It took a lot of hard work including plastering, tiling and woodwork but the results are incredible. We love the traditional cast iron fireplace Will managed to find on Facebook Marketplace for £40. He then managed to pick up a second-hand surround for just £20. The plaster, tiles and paint would have increased the total of the project a little more, but it's still a bargain compared to buying a new one outright and paying for someone to fit it. Bravo, Will.

Mini-me DIY pro

Will Kirk's little girl has been taking up some woodworking tools of her own to emulate her dad

It seems as though Will is already passing down his skills to his kids as his daughter has been pictured with her own woodworking tools to emulate her dad. So cute!

She got hands on with her dad for a painting project, and Will wrote online: "Once the primer dried, I got the top coat of paint on with a little help from my apprentice. He filmed his little girl in black trousers, a knitted pale pink cardigan and unruly curls as she reached up on her tiptoes to apply paint to wardrobe doors with a roller.

The family are doing up every inch of their Victorian home in Surrey and have been doing so since last year.

Work-life balance

© Will Kirk / Instagram In October 2024, the couple introduced their second child, a baby boy, to the world with an Instagram picture of his little feet

Since becoming a father, Will has admitted that his outlook has changed.

"Back in my workshop, before The Repair Shop days, I'd be working seven days a week, all hours. Whereas now, I get to sort of finish at a reasonable time and get back to spend time with the family, which is really important."

Speaking about becoming a dad with his first child back in 2022, he told HELLO!: "I love her so much. It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she'd just woken up.

"I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child." He also quipped about bringing her to work, adding: "I don't know if there's any space for a baby seat in the Travelling Auctioneer van but maybe [she'll] pop down to the barn soon to look at where I do all my work. They're all itching to see her down here so when I can get her down, definitely."