Anna Faris shares rare, bittersweet update on son with ex Chris Pratt after devastating loss of family home

Anna Faris has an uplifting update amid a devastating time for her family.

The The House Bunny actress was one of thousands that earlier this year lost their homes after wildfires ravaged much of Los Angeles. Other public figures who lost homes include Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Eric Christian Olsen, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton, and Miles Teller, among many others.

The comedian's son with ex-husband Chris Pratt, Jack, also lost his school, and she just gave some insight into how he is coping.

WATCH: Chris Pratt shares heartbreaking news about son Jack's school and home being affected by the wildfires

Speaking with E! News, Anna first noted: "We're one of thousands," adding: "And we feel really fortunate that we're safe and have a lot of support."

She then shared that among some of the belongings that she lost were the shoes she wore for her iconic The House Bunny role in 2008.

"It's funny with the stuff — not to go on about it, but I did have all of my shoes from the movie, and now they're gone," she said, though maintained: "But I know it's just stuff and memories. And thank goodness that it's out so I can look at them again somewhere."

© Instagram Jack will be a teenager in August

Then giving insight into how her son, who will be a teenager later this year, handled the devastating loss, she said: "When we lost our home in the fire, he's handled it so with so much strength and practicality."

The doting mom further noted: "That also is confirmation to me that he's strong and he's even keeled."

© Getty The former couple with their son in 2017

Anna then reflected on other recent moments her son has made her immensely proud. Among them, she said: "When he — and he's only done this a handful of times — but when he asked me for advice, or he reveals to me that he trusts me."

© Getty Anna and Chris were married for almost ten years

"I get sort of a flood of emotional gratitude and confirmation that I guess I'm doing something," the doting mom gushed.

© Getty Images The actor and his wife Katherine just welcomed a son

"I think, as parents, we're always questioning, you know, 'What are we doing? Are we giving good guidance? Are we raising kids with a good foundation?'" she also reflected, adding: "Those indicators to me make me feel like I'm on the right path. And I'm really proud of him."

Anna and Jack's dad Chris were married from 2009 to 2018, and she has since married Michael Barrett, while the Marvel actor has been married to Katherine Schwarzenegger since 2019, with whom he shares two daughters and a son.