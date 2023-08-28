Courteney Cox's daughter Coco, 19, poses with stepmom as dad David Arquette marks college move

The Friends alum's daughter with her Scream co-star is officially going to college

With the end of summer insight, back to school season is fast-approaching, and several A-Listers are officially becoming empty nesters, including Courteney Cox.

The Friends alum shares one daughter, Coco, with ex-husband David Arquette, who she was married to from 1999 to 2012.

Now Coco is officially 19, an incoming freshman at college, and her dad is sharing his pride over her next steps in an adorable new tribute.

WATCH: Courteney Cox hailed by Friends co-stars at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

David took to Instagram on Monday and shared a bittersweet photo to mark his eldest daughter officially flocking the nest.

The sweet snapshot sees Coco posing next to her stepmom Christina Arquette (née McLarty), who the Scream actor married in 2015.

"We are so proud of you @cocoarquette_ that you're going to college!!!" he wrote in the caption, adding: "We LOVE You!!!!"

His fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to express their disbelief over how grown up Coco is, and one fan wrote: "Awwwww that's fantastic, she's gorgeous just like her mummy & daddy," as others added: "Congrats to your daughter going to college," and: "Congrats, Coco!!!! Have the best time!!!!" as well as: "Good job young lady!!!"

MORE: Courteney Cox posts rare throwback photos of daughter Coco, 19, in birthday tribute

MORE: Courteney Cox's Malibu mansion where Prince Harry claims he took mushrooms

While Coco's departure to college makes her mom Courteney officially an empty nester, her dad David is still a couple years away from reaching empty nester status himself.

© Getty Coco has made public appearances with both her stepmom and her mom's partner Johnny McDaid

David met his second wife, a producer and media personality, back in 2011 – he and Courteney separated in 2010 – and got engaged in 2014.

They tied the knot with a wedding in Los Angeles on April 12, 2015, almost one year after welcoming their first son together, Charlie West, who is nine. They welcomed son Augustus Alexis, six, in March 2017.

© Getty Courteney, Johnny and Coco in 2015

Earlier this month David shared an adorable family portrait from the beach with his wife and two kids, and wrote: "Family is everything. Thank you @christinaarquette for everything."

MORE: Courteney Cox stuns in vampy mini dress – wait 'til you see her lookalike daughter Coco

Though Coco was missing from the photo, her dad endearingly added: " We miss and love you @cocoarquette_ We can't wait to see you soon!"

Meanwhile, Courteney herself has never remarried or had other kids, but she has been in a committed relationship for ten years with Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol, after they were introduced by Ed Sheeran in 2013.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.