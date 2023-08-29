Will Courteney Cox's daughter follow in her parents' footsteps? Inside her Hollywood life amid college move

Courtney and David only daughter, 19, just completed a gap year and is heading for college

Courteney Cox was able to delay her empty nester status by a year when her daughter Coco Arquette decided to take a gap year after high school — but the inevitable moment has now arrived.

Coco, 19, is the Friends alum's only daughter with her ex-husband David Arquette, to whom she was married to from 1999 to 2012.

Earlier this week, the incoming freshman's dad shared a sweet photo of Coco on Instagram, where he announced the time had officially come for her to flee the nest.

WATCH: Courteney Cox hailed by Friends co-stars at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Though it's not yet clear where Coco will be going to college, during an appearance earlier this year on Live! with Kelly and Ryan (now Live! with Kelly and Mark), Courteney, 59, teased she might be following in her famous family's footsteps.

"She loves musical theater," the actress explained, adding: "She's a really good singer. She's done plays since she was, you know, in kindergarten. Probably like 33 musical theater plays."

"So she's going into the family business," host kelly Ripa teased – Coco's dad David comes from a big family of actors, including Rosanna and Patricia Arquette – but Courteney quickly clarified: "I don't sing… let's not go too far in the family part."

© Instagram Coco's dad David shared a sweet photo to mark her impending departure for college

She added: "[She has] a very good sense of humor. She cracks me up all the time, just like little things she says."

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shares epic photos with Courteney Cox in heartfelt birthday tribute you have to see

MORE: Courteney Cox posts rare throwback photos of daughter Coco, 19, in birthday tribute

While Courteney also joked she liked to refer to her daughter's gap year as her "nap year," she did love having her home for just a little longer, and said at the time: "It's good. She's been home, so I haven't had that empty nest thing yet. But I know I'm gonna really... I love having her around."

© Instagram Coco is her mom's mini-me

David marked his daughter's big move away from home in an Instagram post on Monday, sharing a photo where the 19-year-old is posing next to her stepmom Christina Arquette (née McLarty), who the Scream actor married in 2015.

"We are so proud of you @cocoarquette_ that you're going to college!!!" he wrote in the caption, adding: "We LOVE You!!!!"

His fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to express their disbelief over how grown up Coco is, and one fan wrote: "Awwwww that's fantastic, she's gorgeous just like her mummy & daddy," as others added: "Congrats to your daughter going to college," and: "Congrats, Coco!!!! Have the best time!!!!" as well as: "Good job young lady!!!"

MORE: Courteney Cox's Malibu mansion where Prince Harry claims he took mushrooms

© Getty Courteney has been dating Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid for ten years

David met his second wife, a producer and media personality, back in 2011 – he and Courteney separated in 2010 – and got engaged in 2014.

They tied the knot with a wedding in Los Angeles on April 12, 2015, almost one year after welcoming their first son together, Charlie West, who is nine. They welcomed son Augustus Alexis, six, in March 2017.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.