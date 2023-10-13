Lessons in Chemistry star Lewis Pullman has a very famous father– and you'll definitely recognise him

Lessons in Chemistry has finally landed on Apple TV+. Fronted by Brie Larson, the Academy-award-winning actress is joined by a stellar cast that included, Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman.

Propelled into the spotlight after portraying Lt. Robert "Bob" Floyd in the critically-acclaimed sequel, Lewis is also recognised as the son of fellow Hollywood star, Bill Pullman. Keep reading for all the details…

Who is Lessons in Chemistry star Lewis Pullman's famous father?

Lewis Pullman is the son of American actor Bill Pullman and renowned modern dancer and choreographer, Tamara Hurwitz. Speaking to PEOPLE in May, Lewis explained that he's part of a "real creative family."

© Getty Lewis Pullman is the son of actor Bill Pullman

The youngest of three children, Lewis shares a close bond with his sister, singer-songwriter Maesa Pullman, and his brother, celebrated puppet and mask designer, Jack Pullman.

The only sibling to follow in his father's footsteps, Lewis has had a frontrow seat to Bill's incredible decade-spanning career. After graduating with a Master of Fine Arts degree in theater, the actor has gone on to secure roles in Spaceballs (1987), Sleepless in Seattle (1993), While You Were Sleeping (1995), Casper (1995) and Independence Day (1996). More recently, Bill has appeared in police procedural, The Sinner (2017–2021), and he also had a recurring role in the 2021 mini-series, Halston.

© Netflix Bill Pullman in The Sinner

What has Lewis Pullman said about his dad Bill Pullman?

Lewis and his father share a striking resemblance, which Bill himself has noted. During a 2019 interview on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, the 69-year-old recalled a strange experience, during his time on set with Lewis for The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017).

© Getty The pair co-starred in The Ballad of Lefty Brown

"I'd look across the set and I see a pair of shoulders that I think, 'Is that me? Is this weird science fiction, maybe?'" he joked.

While Lewis and Bill have worked together before, his dad has never overstepped when it comes to his career. Speaking to PEOPLE in May, Lewis, 30, said: "Once I decided that's what I wanted to do, my dad was never like, 'You've got to do it,' or 'You shouldn't do this.' He was just like 'Give it a shot. Whatever kaleidoscope you want to look at life through, if it feels good, do it.'"

© Getty Lewis has credited his father with giving him "inavluable" advice

The Lessons in Chemistry star has also credited his father with providing "invaluable" advice when it comes to the film industry. "He knows what gets me excited, what makes me nervous, what scares me," he told PEOPLE. "And then he also has so much experience in the business and with the craft. So all of his advice is catered towards me. I don't know where I'd be at without it."

What is Lessons in Chemistry about?

"Set in the early 1950s, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society," explains the synopsis.

© Apple TV+ Brie Larson stars as Elizabeth Zott

"When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes."