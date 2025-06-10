Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz showcase united front at family celebration - photos

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz put on a united front this weekend, joining forces to celebrate Nicola's actor brother Will's 39th birthday bash.

The family gathering took place at The Rox in West Hollywood, providing a glimpse into the couple's close bond with the Peltz family. Nicola took to social media to share a series of sweet pictures from the night, captioning her post: "We all love celebrating you willy. @willpeltz I love you so much."

In response to her message, the birthday boy wrote: "Love u lil sis [heart emoji]." To which, Nicola replied: "@willpeltz love you more."

Brooklyn, 26, also shared two pictures from the night out, and gushed: "Such a fun night xx." The celebration will no doubt come as a blow to Brooklyn's parents David and Victoria Beckham, who both recently marked their own birthdays.

Both Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from David's birthday celebration in Notting Hill earlier this year. The couple were also nowhere to be seen during Victoria's 51st birthday festivities in April.

Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday party

In a video shared on his Instagram page a few weeks ago, the oldest of the Beckham children showed his unwavering support for his wife of three years. He wrote: "My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you're the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby".

A close source recently told HELLO! that Nicola was a source of tension between Brooklyn and his parents, explaining: "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn't shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them.

"Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."

The couple have been putting on a united front

It's since been reported that tensions first erupted back in 2022 ahead of Brooklyn's nuptials to Nicola. According to reports, Transformers actress Nicola had planned to wear a dress crafted by the former Spice Girl's eponymous label.

Speaking to Grazia USA, Nicola said: "We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by, and I didn't hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it."

She went on to say that David and Victoria were "great in-laws" and added that it "hurt her feelings" when it emerged that she had "never planned" to wear a gown by Victoria.