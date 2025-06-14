Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kevin Costner gives ex-wife Christine Baumgartner cold shoulder at son's milestone celebration
Kevin Costner on Sunday, February 16, 2025

Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondent
2 minutes ago
Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner gave each other the cold shoulder on Friday June 13, as they celebrated their son Cayden's high school graduation.

The pair kept their distance, sitting on opposite ends of the school's field as they watched their son accept his diploma, and posing for pictures with their son at different times.

Kevin wore white pants and a tan jacket for the celebrations, and was joined by his daughter Lily, who cheered on her half-brother from the stands and was pictured being hugged by her father. Kevin was snapped taking pictures of his children together, with Cayden in his bright green robes, and the father and son duo were later pictured walking away with their arms around each other's shoulders.

Christine wore a brown floral silk dress and added a white shawl, and she was joined by her youngest son Hayes, who wore jeans and a flannel shirt, and 15-year-old daughter Grace.

Hayes Logan Costner, Kevin Costner, Grace Avery Costner, and Cayden Wyatt Costner attend the US premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2" at the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival© Getty Images
Kevin with his youngest 3 children, Haye (L), Grace and Cayden

In pictures shared by TMZ, Cayden and Hayes were caught on camera posing with the young girl between them, with her arms around their shoulders and her feet off the floor.

Christine filed for divorce in early 2023, and after months of back and forth finalized the terms of their divorce in September of that year after Christine contested the terms of their 2004 prenuptial agreement.

Kevin Costner, wife Christine Baumgartner and children Grace Avery Costner, Hayes Logan Costner and Cayden Wyatt Costner in 2015© WireImage
Kevin and Christine Baumgartner welcomed 3 children together, pictured in 2015

However a Santa Barbara court judge declared that the terms of their agreement would be enforced, and the handbag designer reportedly agreed to the terms of an undisclosed settlement and submitted a three-page letter affirming the same.

At the conclusion of the two days of hearings, the court ordered Kevin to pay a monthly child support of $63,209 to Christine. This amount starkly contrasts with the $161,592 that Christine had requested, which was originally an even higher $248,000.

Actor Kevin Costner poses with his new wife Christine Baumgartner during their private wedding at his ranch in September 25, 2004 © Getty Images
Kevin and Christine wed on September 25, 2004 in Aspen

Kevin's ex-wife is now engaged to financier Josh Connor. In January 2025 it was reported Josh proposed during a private, romantic beach proposal in their home town of Santa Barbara.

The newly-engaged pair were first spotted together on a vacation in Hawai'i with friends.

Josh is reportedly also divorced, as of January 2023, and like Christine, also shares three kids with his former spouse.

Kevin Costner with six of his seven children© @kevincostner Instagram
Kevin Costner with six of his seven children

Oscar-winning actor Kevin was previously married to actress Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994, and is father to seven children.

He shares three children with Cindy: Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35, plus he also has a son, Liam, 26, with Bridget Rooney, whom he dated after his split from Cindy.

