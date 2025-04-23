Kevin Costner's new mystery woman revealed after Jennifer Lopez dating reports

Kevin Costner's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since he split from his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

The Yellowstone alum, 70, has been linked to several women, including singer Jewel and, most recently, Jennifer Lopez.

However, on Monday, he started the rumor mill again after he was spotted enjoying lunch with a mystery woman in Los Angeles.

Reports claimed Kevin had found a new love interest, but according to Page Six, his female companion has been a constant in his life for the last two years.

© Getty Images Kevin has been linked to several high-profile women since his divorce

The publication claims that Kevin's mystery woman is his long-time assistant, and the pair were simply having a working lunch.

The duo has actually been photographed together before, and she was last seen with Kevin earlier this month during a trip to upscale supermarket Erewhon in Calabasas.

While Kevin's ex-wife is now engaged to financier Josh Connor, he has kept relatively quiet about his private life since his messy divorce from Christine.

© Getty Images Kevin and Christine split in 2023 after 18 years of marriage

Kevin was recently linked to Yellowstone superfan JLo after they were spotted enjoying a drink at the famed mountain hotspot Kemo Sabe in Aspen, Colorado, in December.

In June 2024, the actor finally broke his silence on reports he was in a relationship with singer Jewel after they attended a charity event at Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands in December 2023.

© Getty Images Kevin was recently linked to Jennifer Lopez

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Kevin was asked outright if he is in love after the radio DJ said he "heard rumors" about his reported romantic relationship with Jewel.

Setting the record straight, Kevin confirmed that he isn't in love, nor anything more than friends with Jewel.

"No, Jewel and I are friends. We've never gone out ever," he stated.

© Instagram Jewel and Kevin were first spotted together in December 2023

"She's special, and I don't want – I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that's what we have," he added. "She's special to me. She's beautiful enough to go out with."

Howard then asked Kevin how the rumors started, and he explained: "We were down at Branson's Island. She has a foundation, which I didn't know, and she was part of the foundation.

"And Richard Branson has been asking me for years to come down to Necker Island, and so I finally did."

© Getty Images Kevin said he and Jewel never dated

He continued: "I'm divorced all of a sudden. I'm a single father, and he's asked me for, you know, 10 years to come down there. I said, 'I guess I'll go down.'"

Kevin explained that it wasn't just him and Jewel, but they were joined by Harry Potter alum Emma Watson and seven other people "who weren't celebrities".

"She was somebody I just had some tremendous conversations with, and along with Emma," he recalled, stating that he also flew on a plane with the group to and from the island.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Kevin Costner's seven children

"I was on with nine people and, and I don't want the press to ruin this for us, because I've had conversations with her, text wise, and she's so smart, and she's been through a lot herself, and so we have a friendship," he admitted.

"We don't have a romance, and we've not dated. She's beautiful and smart enough for all those things."

Kevin added: "It just has never happened for us. She's everything you might think, but it just hasn't happened."