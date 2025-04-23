Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kevin Costner's new mystery woman revealed after Jennifer Lopez dating reports
kevin costner with hands in pocket on red carpet© Getty Images

The Yellowstone alum was recently linked to JLo

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Kevin Costner's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since he split from his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

The Yellowstone alum, 70, has been linked to several women, including singer Jewel and, most recently, Jennifer Lopez.

However, on Monday, he started the rumor mill again after he was spotted enjoying lunch with a mystery woman in Los Angeles.

Reports claimed Kevin had found a new love interest, but according to Page Six, his female companion has been a constant in his life for the last two years.

Kevin Costner attends the US Premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" at Regency Village Theatre on June 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Kevin has been linked to several high-profile women since his divorce

The publication claims that Kevin's mystery woman is his long-time assistant, and the pair were simply having a working lunch.

The duo has actually been photographed together before, and she was last seen with Kevin earlier this month during a trip to upscale supermarket Erewhon in Calabasas.

While Kevin's ex-wife is now engaged to financier Josh Connorhe has kept relatively quiet about his private life since his messy divorce from Christine.

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the "Hidden Figures" New York special screening on December 10, 2016 © Getty Images
Kevin and Christine split in 2023 after 18 years of marriage

Kevin was recently linked to Yellowstone superfan JLo after they were spotted enjoying a drink at the famed mountain hotspot Kemo Sabe in Aspen, Colorado, in December.

In June 2024, the actor finally broke his silence on reports he was in a relationship with singer Jewel after they attended a charity event at Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands in December 2023.

Yellowstone fan Jennifer Lopez enjoys drink with Kevin Costner in Aspen © Getty Images
Kevin was recently linked to Jennifer Lopez

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Kevin was asked outright if he is in love after the radio DJ said he "heard rumors" about his reported romantic relationship with Jewel.

Setting the record straight, Kevin confirmed that he isn't in love, nor anything more than friends with Jewel.

"No, Jewel and I are friends. We've never gone out ever," he stated. 

jewel and kevin costner necker island© Instagram
Jewel and Kevin were first spotted together in December 2023

"She's special, and I don't want – I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that's what we have," he added. "She's special to me. She's beautiful enough to go out with." 

Howard then asked Kevin how the rumors started, and he explained: "We were down at Branson's Island. She has a foundation, which I didn't know, and she was part of the foundation. 

"And Richard Branson has been asking me for years to come down to Necker Island, and so I finally did." 

kevin costner singer jewel dating © Getty Images
Kevin said he and Jewel never dated

He continued: "I'm divorced all of a sudden. I'm a single father, and he's asked me for, you know, 10 years to come down there. I said, 'I guess I'll go down.'" 

Kevin explained that it wasn't just him and Jewel, but they were joined by Harry Potter alum Emma Watson and seven other people "who weren't celebrities". 

"She was somebody I just had some tremendous conversations with, and along with Emma," he recalled, stating that he also flew on a plane with the group to and from the island. 

"I was on with nine people and, and I don't want the press to ruin this for us, because I've had conversations with her, text wise, and she's so smart, and she's been through a lot herself, and so we have a friendship," he admitted. 

"We don't have a romance, and we've not dated. She's beautiful and smart enough for all those things." 

Kevin added: "It just has never happened for us. She's everything you might think, but it just hasn't happened." 

