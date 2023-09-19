Kevin Costner and ex-wife Christine Baumgartner reach unexpected end to divorce proceedings: Report

Here's what's been reported on the Yellowstone star and his now ex-wife's divorce...

It's finally over! After months of back and forth and circling California courts, Kevin Costner and now ex-wife Christine Baumgartner have finally settled the terms of their divorce.

Per a new report from TMZ, the 68-year-old actor and his 49-year-old ex have agreed on a settlement.

A Santa Barbara court judge declared that the terms of their 2004 prenuptial agreement would be enforced. Several of their legal disagreements have stemmed from their prenup, which initially stated that Christine would receive a $1.5 million payout from Kevin should they divorce.

VIDEO: Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton on "Yellowstone"

However, it stated that were she to challenge any of the stipulations (as she has), she could potentially lose all right to the payout and have to pay upward of $1 million plus legal fees.

It reads: "If Christine, in any manner, challenges or assists in the challenge of the validity or enforceability of any provision of this Agreement, she shall lose any and all rights to receive any payment, Property or Interest from Kevin pursuant to this Agreement."

As per the report, the model and handbag designer has agreed to the terms of an undisclosed settlement and submitted a three-page letter affirming the same.

© Getty Images Kevin and Christine have finally arrived at a settlement

Earlier in the month, the former couple also arrived at a conclusion to their battle over child support. Kevin and Chrsitine, who tied the knot in 2004, are parents to three teenagers: Cayden, 16; Hayes, 14; and Grace, 13.

MORE: Kevin Costner's wife Christine makes near-million dollar request from Yellowstone actor, reveals staggering legal fees

At the conclusion of the two days of hearings, the court ordered Kevin to pay a monthly child support of $63,209 to Christine. This amount starkly contrasts with the $161,592 that Christine had originally requested, which was originally an even higher $248,000.

© Getty Images Their contentious battle first began in May, when Christine filed for divorce

It was reported earlier that their contentious divorce battle, which began on May 1st when Christine first filed, was intended to go much farther as they prepared to go to trial in November.

MORE: Kevin Costner's ex Christine Baumgartner claims she'll need to return to school, workforce amid costly legal battle

In court documents previously obtained by People, Kevin's legal team stated: "Four months into this matter, and three months away from the commencement of the trial on the validity of the PMA, Christine refuses to make known all of her contentions regarding the validity of the PMA." However, it seems like that may not come to fruition anymore.

© Getty Images Their settlement agreement also means that their 2004 prenup can still be enforced

Different court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight previously saw Christine claim she owed $314,113 for "past fees and costs," allegedly pertaining to the divorce proceedings, and Kevin's own fees over the last four months of the legal battle have tallied up to a whopping $644,000.

RELATED: Sharon Stones slams ex-husband as she wades into Kevin Costner's divorce

It was reported that she requested $855,000 from the Yellowstone actor in order to cover the ongoing cost of the divorce, although it seems like that deal may be off the table per the settlement.

© Getty Images The former couple also share three children

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.