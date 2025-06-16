Hugh Jackman dealt major blow amid divorce from Deborra Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman is currently facing an unusually challenging moment in his personal and professional life.

Just days before the Australian actor is set to take the stage for his highly anticipated one-man concert Hugh Jackman: From New York, With Love, reports have emerged that ticket sales have stalled, with hundreds of seats still available across several upcoming performances.

The stage show, which marks Hugh’s return to New York, promises a night of storytelling, music and reflection. But with ticket prices dropping as low as $86, and in some cases, even $79, the slow sales are being seen as a surprising turn for the usually bankable star.

Even more startling are the listings for future performances in July and August, where resale prices on StubHub have dropped to as low as $20, a steep contrast from the red-hot demand seen for fellow performers such as Ringo Starr, whose show this weekend sold out completely, with ticket prices reaching upwards of $600.

A challenging chapter for the Wolverine star

The low ticket sales come on the heels of a difficult year for Hugh, 55, who has remained largely out of the public spotlight following his high-profile split from wife Deborra-Lee Furness after nearly 30 years of marriage.

In May, Deborra-Lee broke her silence on the divorce with a heartfelt and deeply emotional statement that alluded to a painful rupture behind the scenes.

"My heart and compassion go out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," she shared. "It’s a profound wound that cuts deep. However, I believe in a higher power and that God, the universe — whatever you relate to as your guidance — is always working for us."

She added, "This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom."

From Broadway to break-up

The emotional weight of their split appears to have followed Hugh into this next phase of his career. Though his one-man show has been described as a celebration of his life in theatre and film — from The Boy from Oz to The Greatest Showman — some fans have speculated that the mood surrounding the production may be dampened by the personal turmoil the star is currently navigating.

Last month, Hugh shared a cryptic social media post that many believed was directed at Deborra-Lee. Though he didn’t mention her by name, the timing — coupled with a black-and-white image of Hugh alone, with the caption ‘some things are better unsaid’ — fuelled speculation.

High-end home, high-stakes sale

Hugh is also in the process of parting with his luxury New York penthouse — the property he once shared with Deborra-Lee during their marriage.

The sprawling Chelsea residence has just been listed for a staggering $60 million (AU$92 million), following the couple’s agreement to divide their shared assets. The sale marks a major moment in the unwinding of their life together, which began in 1996 when the pair met on the set of an Australian TV drama and quickly fell in love.

The triplex apartment spans an impressive 11,000 square feet across three floors and features five bedrooms, a private library, a home gym, and even a custom sauna. A double-height living space with floor-to-ceiling windows offers panoramic views of Manhattan — a home fit for a Hollywood leading man.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee originally purchased the property in 2008 for around $32 million (US$21 million), and more recently leased it for US$125,000 per month. But with the divorce finalised and new chapters unfolding, it seems the home no longer fits either of their lives.