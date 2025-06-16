Brooklyn Beckham fails to acknowledge dad David's knighthood and Father's Day

Brooklyn Beckham has remained silent amid a rumoured family feud despite several recent family milestones including his dad David's knighthood, as well as Father's Day.

The former footballer received his knighthood as part of King Charles's birthday honours, after being in line for more than a decade. David has played for England more than 100 times and is also lauded for his commitment to charity work, which mainly focuses on improving the quality of life for underprivileged children.

Although he's been considered to be a shoo-in for being knighted for quite some time now, he received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) back in 2003.

As a result of his new title, his wife, Victoria Beckham, will now be known as Lady Beckham.

© Getty Images David and Victoria meeting the King

While the Beckham clan are typically quick to pen public messages of support to one another, hot sauce creator Brooklyn has thus far remained silent on his father's knighthood. After the joyous news emerged, David and Victoria's second-eldest son Romeo penned on social media "So so proud," while their youngest son, Cruz, wrote: "I'm so proud dad I love you. Sir David Beckham. Has a nice ring to it."

Fashion designer Victoria also shared a message of support, writing: "You've always been my knight in shining armour, but now it's official. Sir @davidbeckham!!! What an honour, I couldn't be prouder of you. Your dedication to the things that matter most — your country, your work, your passion, and most of all, your family — has never wavered."

She continued: "The way you've touched so many lives over the years with kindness and humility speaks volumes about the man you are and continues to inspire us everyday. But above all else, I'm so, so proud to call you mine. I love you so much xxxx."

David's close friendship with the royal family

The couple have appeared alongside the royals on several occasions, most recently at the Chelsea Flower Show last month, where they were snapped alongside Charles and Queen Camilla.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla speaking to David at the Chelsea Flower Show in May

In February, the Beckhams attended a dinner at Highgrove, King Charles's private home in Gloucestershire, in a bid to foster Anglo-Italian relations. The dinner promoted the values of slow food and fashion, serving as a prelude to the royal couple's visit to Italy in April.

David has also struck up a working relationship with King Charles, with the footballer becoming an ambassador of The King's Foundation in 2024 and receiving an invitation to Highgrove to learn more about the charity.

© Alamy King Charles and David Beckham at Highgrove

"I'm excited to be working with The King's Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity's work," he said at the time.

Father's Day post

In honour of Father's Day, former England David paid tribute to all four of his children in a heartwarming Instagram post. Alongside a series of throwback pictures, he wrote in part: "My most important & favourite job in life is being a dad... I'm so proud of all of you and like daddy (sorry boys) tells you every single day I will always be here for you no matter what... I love you kiddies more than you could imagine."

While Brooklyn once again remained silent, Cruz wrote on Instagram "Happy Father's Day, I love you x", and Romeo penned: "love you" alongside two snapshots of himself posing with David.

The Beckham 'family feud'

The news comes amidst a rumoured rift within the tight-knit Beckham family that kicked off around David's 50th birthday celebrations in May, where Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, were both noticeably absent.

© Getty Images Brooklyn is reportedly in the midst of a 'feud' with his parents Victoria and David

The pair also skipped out on Victoria's eponymous label's Paris Fashion Week show. They were also spotted at Coachella music festival during Victoria's 51st birthday party and did not wish either of his parents a happy birthday on social media in a break from tradition.