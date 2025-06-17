Kelsey Grammer, 70, set to welcome baby number 8 in surprise reveal

Kelsey Grammer is set to welcome his eighth child after he was spotted out and about with his young family in London on Tuesday.

The Frasier star's wife, Kayte Walsh, was glowing as she accompanied Kelsey and their three children on a shopping trip to buy groceries, followed by a sunny stroll through Hyde Park.

Baby on board

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Kelsey and Kayte are set to welcome their fourth child together

Kayte looked stunning in a flowing black summer dress, which she paired with black sandals and an oversized beige cardigan thrown on top. She wore her blonde hair up in a chic bun and added glasses to complete the look.

Her husband looked happier than ever in a blue polo tee and white linen shorts, complete with blue running shoes and aviator sunglasses. The pair were joined by their three children: Faith, 12, Gabriel, 10, and Auden, eight.

Kelsey is also a father to four other children. He welcomed his daughter Spencer, 41, with his ex-wife Doreen Alderman, his second daughter Greer, 33, with his ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner, and Mason, 23, and Jude, 20, with his ex-wife Camille Grammer.

© Getty Images The actor welcomed Mason and Jude with his ex-wife Camille

He first met Kayte in 2009 while still married to Camille, and recounted their meet-cute on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2012.

"We actually met in the air on a plane to England," he recalled. "It was very romantic, she was working on the plane. We went out for coffee several days later and had this magical night in the snow in London around Christmas time. It was two years ago."

The couple were engaged by December 2010 and married two months later at The Plaza Hotel in NYC.

Parenting 101

© ROBYN BECK, Getty The couple have been married since 2011

The 70-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down despite his age and shared with The Guardian that he loved being an older father.

"Honestly, the beauty of being an older dad is you get a chance to kinda try it again. That's been a real gift," he said.

However, the actor admitted that he hadn't always been present in his older children's lives, and would often prioritize work over parenting.

© Getty Images His eldest daughter Spencer is a successful actress

"I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two," he told People. "I'm trying to make up for a little of it now. I'm still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up."

As for his parenting style, Kelsey shared that he was trying to be more firm with his younger children than he was with his first four. "I probably should have been a little more clear and maybe less tolerant with the older ones," he told the publication.

"I'm pretty tolerant with the young ones, but I'm clear about how there's certain expectations and certain ways to navigate through a social situation: keep it close to the vest and play it straight, and you're going to be well-served in your life."

© WireImage Kelsey has a different approach to parenting now

"I'm a little more specific with them about doing their studies and being prepared," he added. "[I tell them], 'What's your job in life? Showing up.'"

His four eldest children are following in his footsteps, with Spencer and Greer finding success on screen while Mason and Jude are both studying film production at college.

To see Kelsey in his starring role as Frasier, watch below...