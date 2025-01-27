Luke Bryan makes highly-anticipated 'announcement' and time away from family home

Luke Bryan is heading out on the road again!

The "Country Girl" singer has locked in a busy couple of months coming up, between the upcoming new season of American Idol, and now his recently announced tour.

When he is not on the road, the country star is based in Nashville, Tennessee, with his wife Caroline. They share sons Thomas "Bo" Boyer, 16, and Tatum "Tate" Christopher, 14. They are also raising their nephew Tilden Cheshire and their nieces, Jordan and Kris Cheshire after the three kids lost both their mom and dad in 2007 and 2014, respectively. Their mom, Luke's sister Kelly, died of undetermined causes in 2007, and her husband Ben died of a heart attack seven years later.

After teasing an announcement over the weekend, Luke took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that the highly-anticipated news was his new tour, Country Song Came On, the name of one of the songs on his 2024 album Mind of a Country Boy.

The tour will kick off in Bethel, New York — where the famed Woodstock festival took place — on May 29, and through its run will feature special guests such as Avery Anna, Braxton Keith, Vincent Mason, Ashland Craft, Mae Estes, and George Birge, among others.

After stops throughout the US, including in Dallas, Charleston, Boston, Pittsburgh, Saint Louis, Orlando, and others, the tour will come to an end on August 30 back in New York.

"That neon's burning on me… #CountrySongCameOnTour will be coming to you this summer, featuring many special guests," Luke wrote on Instagram when announcing the tour, and later added in the comments section under the post: "Y'all wanted tickets so bad you literally broke the website. Sorry for the inconvenience. It's back up now."

© Jason Davis Luke and his wife Caroline

Fans then rushed to express their excitement, with one adding: "Heck yeah! Looking forward to it," as others followed suit with: "So excited to see you," and: "Yay can't wait to see ya this summer," as well as: "Let's goooo."

© Getty Images The American Idol judges recently bid farewell to Katy

Before the tour though, Luke will be busy with the new — and rebranded — season of American Idol.

© Getty Luke and new co-judge Carrie are longtime friends

The 23rd installment of the beloved music competition, which has already started filming, will premiere March 9 on ABC, with returning host Ryan Seacrest, plus judge Lionel Richie.

© Instagram The singer with his family

It's a new start for the show however, which bid farewell to Katy Perry as a judge last season, and will now welcome none other than Carrie Underwood.

Carrie returns to the show a whopping 21 years later after it made her famous, when she won season four.