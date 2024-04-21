American Idol's Luke Bryan suffers brutal fall while performing onstage

Country music sensation Luke Bryan turned a potential mishap into a moment of comedy during his electrifying performance at the Coast City Country Festival in Vancouver.

Known for his charismatic stage presence, the Country Girl singer experienced an unexpected tumble that quickly became the highlight of the evening, much to the amusement of his fans and himself.

It all happened in a flash; Luke, 47, was in the midst of energizing the crowd with his hits when he accidentally stepped on a cell phone that had been thrown onto the stage.

The mishap sent him soaring into the air and landing squarely on his behind, a moment captured by multiple concertgoers whose videos soon made the rounds on social media.

© TikTok Luke Bryan takes a tumble onstage

Undeterred, the American Idol judge displayed his trademark humor as he sat on the stage, laughing off the fall.

He reassured the audience with a chuckle, "It’s okay, my lawyer will be calling," as he tossed the phone back to the fan.

Recommended video You may also like Luke Bryan lights up Las Vegas with explosive residency

In a playful mood, Luke even borrowed another fan's phone to zoom in on the footage, proudly projecting his comedic tumble onto the big screen and joking, "I need some[thing] viral, this is viral, alright."

The incident was met with a wave of support and light-hearted comments from fans online. "My God, poor Luke... hope he’s feeling ok today," one fan expressed concern while another hoped he wasn't in pain.

© TikTok Luke's brutal tumble

A third attendee, who witnessed the fall firsthand, praised his performance, "I saw that happen live. Awesome performances. You were amazing, @lukebryan. I hope you’re not feeling in too much pain tomorrow."

This isn't the first time Luke has had a slip; he's previously taken a spill on stage in North Carolina which resulted in a few stitches but no serious harm. His ability to handle such slips with grace and humor endears him even more to his audience.

© Getty Katy Perry and Luke Bryan on American Idol

Interestingly, Luke's fall wasn't the only unexpected event he dealt with that week. Just days before, he was seen trying to assist fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry with a wardrobe malfunction during the show.

Katy's outfit had come undone during a performance, leading to a frantic yet humorous moment as Luke attempted to manage the situation with a pair of scissors.

© Getty Images Luke Bryan onstage

"Katy, don't cut yourself!" host Ryan Seacrest cautioned, while Luke, ever the gentleman, quipped, "You literally have the ability to blow the roof off the place... Or a top!" Katy, quick to add humor to the mishap, joked about the incident boosting the show's ratings.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.