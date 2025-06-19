Avril Lavigne reunites with ex-husband following major health battle

Avril Lavigne shocked fans with a blast from the past when she brought out her ex-husband, Deryck Whibley, to perform alongside her during her set at the Vans Warped Tour rock festival.

The 40-year-old shared a series of photos of the pair on Instagram, including one taken backstage that saw Avril and the Sum 41 rocker smiling for the camera, proving that there was no bad blood between them.

Blast from the past

© Instagram The pair reunited at a rock festival

The former couple got engaged in 2005 when Avril was 21 and Deryck was 26. They married a year later in California, yet sadly parted ways in 2009.

Their split was reportedly amicable, and fans couldn't get enough of the musicians' reunion at the festival.

"Headlined @vanswarpedtour last night and it was everything I would have expected and more!" she wrote in the caption. "It was one of the best crowds and you guys know how to rock."

© Instagram The former couple were married for three years

"This legend @deryckwhibley from @sum41 joined me for one of the best pop-punk anthems of all time In Too Deep," she added, which sent fans into a frenzy in the comment section.

"I love to see the respect you and Deryck have for each other!! Congrats on the show," one fan wrote, while another added, "So cool to see you with Deryck after so long."

"I love the beautiful friendship you guys have," said another, while a fourth commented, "Very cool that you both were able to put the past behind you and let alone perform together!"

Deryck's health battle

© Getty Images for The Recording A Deryck has battled COVID-19 and pneumonia in recent years

Avril and Deryck's reunion comes amid his ongoing health battle after being struck down by COVID-19 and pneumonia in 2023, causing a serious strain on his heart. Deryck's wife Ariana documented her husband being rushed to the ER when his health took a turn on their wedding anniversary.

"Deryck and I were supposed to be in Chicago right now, celebrating our eight-year wedding anniversary but the universe had a different plan for us," she wrote on social media. "We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia."

"The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure," she added.

© Getty Images for Kodak Motion Pi Ariana documented his health battle

His band, Sum 41, was forced to cancel a string of tour dates in December 2024 after he fell ill with pneumonia again.

"It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce our 2024 Australian tour is unable to proceed," the band shared in a statement.

"We were beyond excited to deliver this tour from December 4 – December 12, and connect with our Aussie fans once more. Now that we're here though, and under the guidance and direction of multiple Australian doctors, it's clear that Deryck is too unwell to perform. We understand and appreciate your disappointment — we're gutted too."

Breakup boss

© WireImage Deryck and Avril got engaged in 2005

Avril and Deryck were married for three years before they went their separate ways in 2009; the "Complicated" singer shared the news via her blog, explaining that the breakup was amicable.

"We have been friends since I was 17, started dating when I was 19, and married when I was 21. I am grateful for our time together, and I am grateful and blessed for our remaining friendship," she wrote.

"I admire Deryck and have a great amount of respect for him. He is the most amazing person I know, and I love him with all my heart. Deryck and I are separating and moving forward on a positive note."

