Avril Lavigne thanks 'man who changed my life' after Mod Sun split

Avril Lavigne took to Instagram on Thursday evening in order to thank the man she claims "changed [her] life".

The 'Complicated' singer – who recently broke off her engagement to her boyfriend of almost two years, Mod Sun – made the comment while sharing a photograph of herself out for dinner with the man who kickstarted her music career, Antonio 'L.A.' Reid.

In the candid selfie, the 66-year-old record producer could be seen smiling next to the stylish Canadian punk-pop singer who he talent-spotted back in 2000. Avril shared the photo to her Instagram stories on Thursday night, writing on the image: "This man changed my life. @la_reid I love you 4-ever."

Avril's Instagram post with L.A. Reid

L.A. Reid, who has worked with the likes of P!nk, TLC, Toni Braxton and many others, signed Avril to Arista Records in 2000 after he had recently become its CEO. She was one of his first unknown artists to sign, but evidently, a very successful one.

In the past, the Ohio-born music industry titan has also shared his love for the 38-year-old artist. In June 2022, he penned a loving message on Instagram to the singer on the 20th anniversary of Avril's first album, Let Go.

Avril in 2002

"20 years ago and today, @avrillavigne released her debut album, LET GO, and took rightful place amongst a galaxy of meaningful artists that would define a generation with music and style that continues to resonate to this day," L.A. wrote.

He continued: "At 17 years old, Avril was so talented, so brave and so clear. Congratulations to you Avril. I have so much love and so much respect for you. Now and always."

The 38-year-old has had a lot to celebrate since her sudden split with Mod Sun, which you can learn more about in the video below.

At the Juno Awards in Canada, Avril received the TikTok Juno Fan Choice award. However, her celebrations were interrupted when a topless streaker walked on stage in order to share a message about the climate crisis.

