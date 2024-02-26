David and Victoria Beckham’s youngest son Cruz to release new music with major star

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Cruz Beckham's upcoming new music - and we can't wait to hear it!

Not only that, Dolly Parton shared her thoughts on Beyonce's country album, Jodie Turner-Smith breaks silence on her divorce, and we say goodbye to a beloved Once Upon a Time star.

It looks like there might be another singer in the family! Just a few years after releasing a Christmas charity single, David and Victoria’s youngest son Cruz is reportedly due to release new music this year! The 19-year-old signed with a record label two years ago, and has been working on songs with writer Ed Frewett, who is known for having written songs for the likes of One Direction, The Wanted and Little Mix. The teenager is certainly quite talented as he can play the guitar, piano and drums - we can’t wait to see what he has in store this year!

Fans are loving Selena Gomez’s new single Love On. So, the new track is her first release of 2024 while she works on her upcoming fourth album, and is supposedly inspired by her time spent in Paris last year - and the music video certainly supports that view, as the Only Murders in the Building star can be seen sporting some gorgeous chic looks. The comments are full of praise for Selena, with her fans saying how happy and confident she looks. We love to see it!

The Queen of country music Dolly Parton has weighed in on the news that Beyonce appears to be releasing a country album, and thankfully she has given it her seal of approval! Chatting on Instagram, Dolly said that she’s a big fan of the Love on Top singer and very excited for the album - adding that she couldn’t wait to hear the whole thing. Well, Dolly doesn’t have long to wait, as Act II will be released on 29 March. Cowboy boots at the ready!

We were so sad to hear the news that actor Chris Gauthier has died aged 48 after a short illness. His agency confirmed the news, calling him a dear friend. The Canadian star was best known for his role as Smee in Once Upon a Time, and also starred in Supernatural and A Town Called Eureka. His OUAT co-star Colin O’Donoghue paid tribute to him, posting a message that read: “Rest in Peace, Chris! Heartbroken! My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys. You will be missed brother. You were the real captain.” Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

We were gutted when we heard that our favourite couple Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith had broken up in 2023 - but the Anne Boleyn actress has spoken about their split for the first time, and we love her perspective on it. She said that she didn’t think it was a failure as they had a beautiful moment together and recognised that it wasn’t working, which was the example she wanted to set for their three-year-old daughter. She added that it was time for a new move for both of them.