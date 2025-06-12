Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cruz Beckham extends olive branch to brother Brooklyn amid family tensions
Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attend the premiere of Lola© Getty

Victoria and David Beckham's eldest child is married to Nicola Peltz

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
20 minutes ago
Cruz Beckham appears to have extended an olive branch to his eldest brother, Brooklyn Beckham, amid their ongoing family feud. 

The youngest of the Beckham brothers, 20-year-old musician Cruz, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a poignant black-and-white photo. 

The adorable childhood snap featured a beaming Victoria Beckham cradling baby Harper, with Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz all nestled in close.

Cruz Beckham shared this precious throwback photo© Instagram
Cruz Beckham shared this precious throwback snap

The image was left uncaptioned by Cruz, a gesture widely interpreted as a plea for reconciliation, suggesting he hasn't turned his back on his eldest sibling. 

The brewing feud between Brooklyn and his family intensified when he and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were conspicuously absent from David Beckham's lavish 50th birthday celebrations earlier in May. Their absence was also noted during Victoria's 51st birthday festivities in April.

Just recently, Brooklyn himself posted a defiant message on his Instagram page, which boasts over 16 million followers, showcasing his unwavering support for his wife of three years. 

Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham© Instagram
The Beckham family recently marked David's 50th birthday in Paris

He wrote: "My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you're the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby." Nicola also weighed in, adding: "I've always got you baby." 

After the post, Cruz quickly showed support for his famous parents. Uploading a beautiful image to his Instagram Stories of himself alongside his siblings and parents, the budding singer penned: "I love my family, I love you guys more than anything, mum & dad you gave us life and cared for us no matter what, I cannot tell you how blessed we all are to have you in our lives x." 

Mia Regan standing with Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz© Gareth Cattermole
The couple share four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper

This isn't the first time that Cruz has seemingly weighed in amid reports of a wider family feud. Initial reports had even indicated that the fallout was originally between Brooklyn and Romeo, potentially stemming from Romeo's relationship with Kim Turnbull, with whom he has since split. 

After noticing a scathing remark beneath a post Romeo made about Kim, Cruz came to his defence. "It's appropriate to date your brother's ex, too? Cool," one fan had penned, prompting Cruz to clarify: "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."

