DWTS season 2024 finale: See fans surprising reaction to the winner

As Dancing with the Stars wraps up another stellar run, fans waited with bated breath to learn who the winner of the 33rd season would be, with some disappointed by the final result.

The Bachelor's Joey Graziadei took out first place along with his dance partner, Jenna Johnson, after a season of consistent scores and a final dance that judges called "phenomenal".

"It means everything to me. This whole experience has been unbelievable, honestly," he said on the show before being lifted into the air by his fellow contestants.

Many viewers were thrilled for Joey, taking to X to express their delight at his victory.

"joey graziadei [sic] i knew you were winning from that first dance baby," wrote one user, while another commented, "Joey Graziadei is America's sweetheart."

The win makes Joey the first Bachelor male lead to nab the DWTS trophy and marks Jenna's second victory on the show.

© Eric McCandless The Bachelor's Joey Graziadei nabbed the trophy this season

Coming in second place was Olympic darling Ilona Maher and her partner Alan Bersten, who wowed the judges with her incredible improvement from Week One.

Fans of actress Chandler Kinney were livid when she received the third spot on Tuesday night alongside her dance partner Brandon Armstrong.

The couple had consistently placed near the top of the leaderboard all season, so fans were shocked when their top score of 118 wasn't enough to seal the deal.

© Eric McCandless Many fans were left disappointed as their fave Chandler Kinney placed third

"Chandler. Kinney. They just didn't get it like I did and failed you queen", one fan wrote on X.

"Chandler was robbed beyond belief," said another.

"Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong we love you so much," said another fan in all caps. "You deserved the trophy. We are so proud of you regardless!!!"

© Eric McCandless The judges scored Joey second before fan voting pushed him to the top spot

Others joined in on the X discourse, commenting that while Joey and Jenna gave an incredible performance, they believed Chandler and Brandon should've taken home the final prize.

"I was rooting for Joey so I'm so happy he won but I'm so [expletive] Chandler wasn't top 2 like WTF was that", commented an X user.

Another wrote, "I'm not mad that Joey & Jenna won, but it was just the super safe, predictable vote."

© Eric McCandless Ilona Maher and her partner Alan Bersten placed second overall

A slew of fans rooting for Ilona were disappointed with the result but ultimately happy that she took home the silver on Tuesday night.

"I wish Ilona would have won but second place is great still," a fan wrote, while another commented, "I only watched this show for Ilona."

Coming in fourth place was Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and his partner Rylee Arnold, while NFL star Danny Amendola cinched fifth with his partner, Witney Carson.

© Eric McCandless Stars and pros from the show will go on tour in 2025

This year, the hit show saw an incredible cast of performers, including former con artist Anna Delvey, Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader, Julia Roberts' brother Eric Roberts, and actress Tori Spelling.

The pros of the show will be heading off on a live tour around the country in 2025, co-hosted by fourth-place contestant Stephen.

His fellow stars Chandler, Joey, Jenna and Ilona will join him on tour, appearing in select cities.