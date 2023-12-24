Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nick Carter's sister Bobbie Jean Carter dies aged 41 one year after brother Aaron's death
The Carter family had five core siblings

Bryony Gooch
Bryony GoochUS Writer
Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister to musicians Aaron Carter and Nick Carter, has died aged 41, her family has confirmed.

Bobbie Jean is said to have died the morning of December 23 in Florida, with her mother Jane Carter announcing: "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time. When I am able to think clearly, I'll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private."

Bobbie Jean Carter during E! and STYLE Networks' TCA Summer Press Tour - July 11, 2006 at Ritz Carlton in Pasadena, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Wolfson/WireImage)© Ron Wolfson
Bobbie Jean Carter during E! and STYLE Networks' TCA Summer Press Tour

The mother told TMZ: "However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: (Top R-L) Singer Aaron Carter and Nick Carter, (Bottom R-L ) Bobbie Jean Carter, Leslie Carter and Angel Carter pose for a family portait after lunch with US Weekly magazine September 29, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Kristy Leibowitz/Getty Images)© Kristy Leibowitz
The Carter family: (Top R-L) Singer Aaron Carter and Nick Carter, (Bottom R-L ) Bobbie Jean Carter, Leslie Carter and Angel Carter

Bobbie Jean was part of the famously large Carter family, as parents Jane and Robert had many children. She was the younger sibling to Backstreet Boys singer Nick, and was older than siblings Aaron, Leslie, and Angel. Bobbie Jean also had two half-siblings: Ginger Lee and Kaden were born to Robert.

The Carter family has experienced many tragedies over the last ten years, which Jane alluded to in her statement. Bobbie Jean is the fourth member of the family to pass away as Aaron died in November 2022 and Leslie died aged 25 in 2012. Half-sister Ginger Lee also passed away this year, aged 51 years old, having lived a private life.

Aaron Carter, Nick Carter and guests during Kari Feinstein Style Lounge - Day 2 in Los Angeles, CA, United States. (Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage for Kari Feinstein PR)© Jean-Paul Aussenard
Bobbie Jean photographed with her family

The exact cause of Bobbie Jean's death remains unclear.

Bobbie Jean became well known as her brothers Aaron and Nick developed thriving music careers. In the early 2000s, she acted as Aaron's wardrobe stylist and makeup artist during his tours.

She also made an appearance on the family's reality television show, House of Carters, which ran on E! for one month in 2006. Since then she had lived out of the spotlight, keeping to herself.

