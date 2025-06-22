Hailey Bieber ditches her wedding ring in latest outing after husband Justin apologized for 'huge fight'

Hailey Bieber has once again found herself at the centre of intense speculation, after stepping out in New York City without her wedding ring.

The 28-year-old model, who welcomed her first child with Justin Bieber just last August, was spotted on Thursday enjoying breakfast in the West Village before reappearing later that evening for a girls' night out, and in both appearances, her $500,000 diamond ring was noticeably absent.

Photographed leaving The Commerce Inn earlier in the day, Hailey looked effortlessly stylish in a khaki trench coat, oversized shades and minimal jewellery. But eagle-eyed fans were quick to note the absence of the sparkling oval diamond that has become synonymous with her marriage to the Canadian pop superstar.

© GC Images Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are parents to baby Jack

Later that evening, the Rhode Skin founder was seen dining with close friends Camila Morrone and a pregnant Suki Waterhouse at upscale Manhattan eatery Chez Fifi. Dressed in a black leather coat and wide-leg jeans, Hailey looked poised and polished, but still ringless.

Fans have been quick to draw their own conclusions. Some are concerned the couple may be going through a rough patch, with speculation fuelled earlier this year when Hailey briefly unfollowed her husband on Instagram.

© Getty Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen in New York City

At the time, Hailey brushed off the incident, blaming a technical glitch that occurred when Justin deactivated and reactivated his account.

The couple, who tied the knot in a private civil ceremony in New York in 2018 before hosting a lavish second wedding in South Carolina a year later, have faced their fair share of scrutiny. From health scares to online trolling, they’ve weathered it all, often with Hailey taking the brunt of public attention.

© Getty Hailey usually wears her wedding ring out

Speaking candidly to Vogue last month, Hailey addressed the relentless speculation about her relationship with Justin, calling out critics in typically unfiltered fashion "Well, I thought seven years in it would’ve [died down] already, and it hasn’t," she said, adding: "You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no. So I guess these bitches are going to be mad."

The first-time mother, who gave birth to their son Jack Blues last summer, has been embracing family life with remarkable poise. Known for her clean beauty routines, wellness-focused lifestyle and fiercely protective approach to her privacy, Hailey has also been refreshingly honest about the pressures of fame — particularly when it comes to being one half of one of the most-watched celebrity couples in the world.

Justin, for his part, has also raised eyebrows in recent months. The "Peaches" singer has been seen appearing visibly emotional in public, and on several occasions was photographed recreationally smoking marijuana, prompting fans to express concern for his wellbeing.

© GC Images Justin recently apologised to Hailey for their 'huge fight'

Justin also sparked controversy after sharing what many saw as a clumsily worded tribute to his wife’s Vogue cover, unintentionally reigniting conversation around the couple’s dynamic.

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight, I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes I know, so mean," the Peaches singer wrote alongside a carousel of images from Hailey’s stunning Vogue June 2025 spread. "For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even," he continued. "I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want, which is intimacy and connection."

He ended the post with a public apology: "So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken."

But instead of applause, the 31-year-old was met with widespread criticism from fans, many of whom found the caption "disrespectful"and tone-deaf.

"'Sadly mistaken’ is diabolical in this sentence… bestie, just say congrats, I love you or something," one follower replied. Another wrote: "Some things are best kept to yourself. Like this caption."

A third added: "Justin idk if this is how you say congrats to your wife" while a fourth commented: "I know your intentions in posting this were good, but the caption was disrespectful."