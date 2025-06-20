Justin Bieber's party-ready unseen feature at $25m mansion with wife Hailey

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, live with their ten-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, at a staggering property in Beverly Hills.

The Grammy Award-winning musician has been sharing a number of social media posts of his home and family recently, and one included a view of their garden with unseen features worthy of a multi-million-dollar home.

Taking to his Instagram, which boasts almost 300 million followers, Justin posted a photo of him outside along with a chef as they were cooking up a storm on their huge outdoor grill

The father-of-one and the guest chef were holding up fire torches as they posed for a photo. The grill was enormous and consisted of a large rectangular hot plate, placed a few steps from a huge chimney.

© Instagram Justin Bieber posted this photo of the enormous outdoor cooking and entertainment area he has at home in Beverly Hills where he lives with wife, Hailey

Mounted on the chimney was a television and a large speaker above it, so they can play music or their favorite shows while preparing food or entertaining guests and friends.

The outdoor cooking and entertainment area is located on their outdoor terrace, around the corner from their enormous pool, and surrounded by beautifully manicured lawns.

At the back of the garden, we can spot a pergola area placed along a fence and tall trees, which add extra layers of privacy for the famous family.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024

Justin Bieber's glimpses of his Beverly Hills home with Hailey and baby Jack

Justin and Hailey bought their Beverly Hills home for an estimated $25.8 million in 2019 shortly after they wed. Although they own another property in Palm Springs and a compound in Canada, Justin's family of three typically spends most of their time at the Beverly Hills residence.

Recently, the singer showed off other unseen snaps of his home with his wife and son, and the photos even included baby Jack.

© Instagram The entrance to the Biebers' mansion

Careful not to show their baby's face to protect his identity, Justin posted several photos of their entrance hall. The space features a grand staircase with a printed rug and, rather fittingly for a two-time Grammy Award-winning musician, a piano.

Another showed his nine-month-old son playing the piano while sitting on his mother's lap.

Meanwhile, the photos came amongst a series of posts on Instagram that had fans concerned for his well-being.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber became parents last year

The 'Ghost' singer has an army of devoted fans, and some have been sharing that the singer is "vulnerable".

Justin further fuelled this thought process when he shared an unexplained text exchange between Justin and an unknown recipient, which saw him make remarks such as: "I will never suppress my emotions for anyone.

"Conflict is part of a relationship. If you don't like my anger, you don't like me."

"Are you good, bro?" wrote one concerned fan, while another suggested he should "get off the internet for a while."