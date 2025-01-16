Justin Bieber shares rare photo of his baby with wife Hailey Bieber

Despite growing up in the public eye, Justin Bieber is notoriously tight-lipped about his private life, as is his wife of six years, Hailey Bieber.

After welcoming their boy, Jack Blues, in August 2024, the new parents have kept him under wraps as they bask in baby bliss.

The "Peaches" singer finally gave fans a glimpse of Jack in his latest Instagram post, which included a slew of photos of Justin enjoying time in the snow with his young family.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Justin Bieber looks so in love cradling wife Hailey’s baby bump

In one black-and-white shot, the new dad rested his head on Jack's head as they snuggled up together.

Other photos from the pop star included his wife, Hailey, sipping from a coffee with her husband as they braved the cold.

This post comes after the couple have dodged divorce rumors in the wake of Justin unfollowing Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin, in a move that no one saw coming.

© Instagram Justin posted a sweet photo cuddling his son Jack

While Hailey revealed in the past that she is not close with her father, Stephen gave the world a glimpse into his life as a grandfather to baby Jack in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"My first grandson is better than Special Forces," Stephen joked, referring to the new reality show he starred in. "He's a little soldier in his own right already."

"Jack Blues, I think considering who the mom and dad are, this kid's gonna be cute and creative, so I'm looking forward to it," he continued.

© Instagram The couple have been dogged by divorce rumors after Justin unfollowed Hailey's father

He also shared the family's Christmas plans with TooFab in December and gushed over Jack's incredible growth in the months since his birth.

"He's grown like a weed. Actually, he looks like a little plump potato," he told the publication.

"He's so cute. I can't stand it. I want to say so much."

© Getty Hailey revealed that she is not close to her father Stephen

Stephen explained that Jack would call him 'Grampy' in the future after his first grandchild gave him the moniker.

“So G-W-A-M-P-Y is Gwampy. So that's kind of the handle I've been going with. It was my granddaughter, Iris, my first grandchild. It was the name she gave me."

Stephen is not the only person the 30-year-old has unfollowed recently; Justin also shunned his former manager, Scooter Braun, whom he fired in 2022, as well as his former mentor Usher, another former manager, Allison Kaye, his former bodyguard Kenny Hamilton, and the best man at his wedding, Ryan Good.

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/, Getty The couple have been married for six years

While Justin and Hailey have been dogged by breakup rumors from the start, they continue to quietly support each other and hit back at negative comments on social media.

"Um...going anywhere with u bb. Happy New Year," Justin wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of his wife. For her part, the model shared a meme on Instagram with the caption, "You're not well and it's ok," directed at people saying they were headed for divorce.

The pair first started dating in 2014 and shared a tumultuous on-and-off relationship before getting engaged in 2018.

Justin and Hailey shocked the world when they announced they were expecting a baby in 2024, just three months before Jack was born.