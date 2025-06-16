Justin Bieber confuses fans with shaky footage inside $25.8m home with Hailey

Justin Bieber caught the attention of his fans as he shared a slew of videos shot inside the $25.8 million home he shares with his wife Hailey Bieber and son Jack.

The 'Ghost' singer, 31, left fans baffled with the angle at which the videos had been captured, with one shaky video being taken while he sat in the floor, boucle slippers in view.

Another showed his nine-month-old son playing the piano while sitting on his mother's lap. The posts came amid an unexplained text exchange between Justin and an unknown recipient which saw him make remarks such as: "I will never suppress my emotions for anyone. Conflict is part of a relationship. If you don't like my anger, you don't like me."

© Instagram The Bieber entryway has a musical addition

"Are you good bro?," wrote one concerned fan, while another suggested he should "get off the internet for a while."

© Instagram Justin's videos confused his fans

Though Justin's fans were somewhat confused by the abundance of videos and unusual perspective, they did show corners of Justin and Hailey's home that revealed their taste in interiors.

Justin's entryway

Several clips showed the entryway of the A-list couple's home. The space features a grand staircase with a printed rug and, rather fittingly for a two-time Grammy Award-winning musician, a piano.

© Instagram The Bieber mansion has a fitting 'B' jute rug

To the exterior of their house, which covers 11,145 square feet and sits on 2.5 acres of land, the property features an impressive set of double doors and a personalised jute rug with a simple 'B' for Bieber inscribed.

© Instagram Their entryway features a small adjacent reception room

Justin also showed off a small reception room to the side of the sprawling entryway. This area featured a set of wooden chairs with high backs, which all faced a marble-topped coffee table.

Justin's backyard

With a house that features seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms, it is no surprise that it also boasts a large backyard. A new photo posted by Justin shows that the space offers a pergola to create shade from the Californian sun.

© Instagram Their backyard features an infinity pool

Their pool terrace is also a sight to behold, with their infinity pool offering panoramic views.

Justin and Hailey's love nest

The pair purchased the Beverly Hills mansion for $8.5 million in the spring of 2019.

The 1930s Monterey Colonial style house is situated in an exclusive gated community and boasts enough lawn space for a soccer field and a tennis court.

© Instagram Justin Bieber has basketball court in his garden

Though aesthetically beautiful, the home is also rich in culture with a dedicated library, which is offset by their cosy luxe mod-cons, including a personal movie theater and home gym.

Justin and Hailey's property portfolio

The pair have previously called a number of different properties 'home'. Shortly after their wedding in 2018, the couple were reportedly paying $100,000 a month to rent a Spanish-style home in Toluca Lake, California.

© Getty Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber first lived in Toluca Lake

Having been rebuilt in 2016, the five-bedroom bolthole featured a number of luxury amenities, including a recording studio and walk-in closet, not to mention the six-car garage, private dock and spa.

Meanwhile, the couple spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic in their $5 million lakeside mansion in Ontario, in Justin's native Canada. A two-storey wine room was one of the most impressive additions to this property, as well as its private lake access.

© Getty They spent the pandemic in Ontario, Canada

Now, they can take a break from their life in Beverly Hills and retreat to their home on the $16.6 million French-inspired estate in the exclusive Madison Club area of La Quinta in California.

© Getty The Biebers have a home in La Quinta, California

DISCOVER: Justin Bieber dotes on mini me son Jack in new photos inside $25.8 million LA home

This residence covers 10,000 square feet and boasts not only seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, but a detached guest house and garage space for over 12 cars.