Sofia Richie just wore the chicest see-through skirt for a Chanel dinner

The daughter of Lionel Richie stepped out in LA for a dinner in the ultimate 'quiet luxury' look...

It's official. Sofia Richie Grainge is unarguably the ultimate It-girl.

We already know she's Chanel's number one poster girl right now ever since her glamorous wedding to Elliot Grainge in the South of France last month where she wore not one, but three custom gowns designed by Virginie Viard. The definition of goals.

On Wednesday night she attended a dinner at Mr Chow restaurant in Beverley Hills with the French luxury label, combining the three trends we are absolutely loving right now: sheer clothing, quiet luxury, and Barbiecore.

The 24-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie oozed elegance (as always) in an all black look from Chanel's SS22 collection. She wore a cap-sleeved bodysuit that boasted a square neckline and a large satin bow across the chest and paired it with a glitterly sheer tulle skirt with elegant embroidery across the thigh.

She finished off the ensemble with an elasticated black and gold belt, a white ball bag and rows of Van Cleef and Arpels bracelets.

The sheer clothing trend totally took off in 2022, and is going nowhere for summer 2023, as proven by Sofia and the SS23 runway. "Sultry mesh and sheer fabrics are having a moment right now, but with an uber feminine twist" says Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin. "Think playful ruffles at Valentino, cool-girl chevrons at Chanel and slinky maxis at Nensi Dojaka."

Where does Barbie come in to this you may ask? Well, Sofia often blesses us with 'get ready with me' videos on TikTok, giving us insight into her favourite clothing brands, her makeup routine and her enviable handbag collection which is usually her chosen backdrop. This time she oozed It-girl cool and put her own spin on the current Barbiemania, with a video to the new song Barbie World from the upcoming movie soundtrack by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, which samples the 1997 hit Barbie Girl by Aqua. Iconic doesn't cut it...

Are we as obsessed with her as the rest of the world is right now? Absolutely.