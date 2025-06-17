Jenna Bush Hager undergoes major transformation live on air

Jenna Bush Hager shocked viewers on Monday when she sat down for a major on-air transformation to fulfil a promise she had made to The White Lotus actress Leslie Bibb in March.

The Today show star was joined by Leslie and hairstylist to the stars, Chris McMillan, to chop her blonde locks off and recreate the actress' short bob.

Keeping her promise

"When I was here back in March, Jenna vowed to get on board with the bob, and today is the day," Leslie said on the show.

Chris, who created Leslie's viral haircut for The White Lotus, as well as the famous Rachel haircut from Friends, started snipping Jenna's hair live on air and shared the many benefits of having a bob.

He explained that "bobs are like spring cleaning. There are sometimes bad damage, bad layers, it evens it up and creates a nice strong perimeter."

© Getty Images Leslie's bob went viral after The White Lotus dropped

"Woah, that's so short!" Jenna exclaimed as Chris continued to chop her hair.

"I will say, my daughter was like, 'Mom, don't do it,'" she recalled. "'You're going to regret it.'"

"You are such a [expletive], you're so cool," Leslie chimed in.

A versatile look

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Jenna is easily recognizable for her blonde locks

The mother of two's new hairstyle will be revealed on Tuesday's episode of the show, and fans clearly cannot wait for Jenna's big moment. "I am so EXCITED about this @ jennabhager YES you are going to love the fun new energy," one fan wrote underneath a clip posted to Instagram, while another added, "Omg this is everything!!!!"

Another commented, "Yasssssss!!! And with @mrchrismcmillan no less! We are here for this girl!!!" while a fourth wrote, "Can't wait to see it tomorrow! It already looked awesome and he was only halfway through."

Speaking to Today.com ahead of the segment, Chris explained how versatile the bob is, perfectly suiting Jenna's busy life. "You can slick it behind your ears, like do the tuck," he said. "You can wear it natural; you can wear it wavy."

Inked up

© The Drew Barrymore Show Savannah received a tattoo in honor of her two children

Jenna's hair transformation is not the first time that a Today star has made a major change in front of the camera. Her close friend Savannah Guthrie received a tattoo with Drew Barrymore on her talk show in March, opting to ink her children's hand-drawn hearts on her wrist.

"I just have to say, I'm not a tattoo person, I never thought I'd get any tattoo, but we talked about it for years, and Drew is very persuasive," Savannah shared on the show, noting: "I've never regretted it, and I really love it."

Savannah's daughter, Vale, had reservations about her decision, hilariously noting that "every time you go to see Ms Drew you get a tattoo".

© Instagram She shares Vale and Charley with her husband Michael Feldman

Drew inked "time" on her wrist, and laughed with Savannah about telling her mother of the transformation. "Once again, I haven't told my mom, and you know she keeps finding out on TV," the blonde beauty said.

She shares her daughter Vale and her son Charley with her husband of 14-years, Michael Feldman, and is also the godmother of Jenna's son Hal.

"When Jenna asked me to be Hal's godmother, I just felt so special," Savannah explained on Today. "I mean, it's the greatest compliment a person could receive."

To learn more about Jenna and Savannah's enduring friendship, watch below...