Tim McGraw gets emotional for daughter's biggest moment yet

He's a Grammy-winning country icon, but Tim McGraw may have just discovered his favourite gig yet: proud dad.

The 58-year-old music legend was visibly emotional as he watched his youngest daughter, Audrey McGraw, take her biggest career step to date, opening for Brandi Carlile at London’s Royal Albert Hall. And it wasn’t just the venue that took their breath away. The night, as Tim later said, was "pure magic."

Audrey, 23, has had music in her blood from the beginning, she's the daughter of not just Tim, but also Faith Hill, making her country royalty by birth. But now, she’s striking out on her own, releasing original music and earning standing ovations in some of the world’s most prestigious venues.

The rising star made her live tour debut on 20 June, opening for Brandi in the historic London venue. Alongside her in the audience were her beaming parents and older sister Maggie, 26, who flew over for the special night.

Posting a carousel of photos from the evening, including Audrey performing and a sweet backstage moment with her family, Tim wrote: "Our little @audreymcgraw on stage at Royal Albert Hall for opening night of @brandicarlile tour!! Pure magic watching our baby girl up there!"

The pride was palpable. And Audrey, who released her debut single, a heartfelt cover of Neil Diamond’s "I Am… I Said", just last month, was equally overwhelmed by the support and the experience.

© Getty Images for ACM (L-R) Audrey McGraw, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill

"A night truly beyond comprehension…. Opening for @brandicarlile at the Royal Albert Hall. Don’t wake me up!" she wrote on Instagram.

"Brandi is so incredibly special to me. The Royal Albert Hall is so special to me… I had tears in my eyes the whole night, and still do. Brandi, thank you. Your art is so precious. It is so strong. Listening to you is truly a singular feeling. What a way to kick off this tour, which I have no doubt will be magical. Dublin, see you next Xx."

© Getty Tim and his youngest daughter Audrey

Her sisters were quick to add their support in the comments, with Gracie, 28, exclaiming: "OUR QUEEN. You were magical last night. We are beyond proud of you. Love you so much!!!!!" while Maggie sweetly wrote, "SO PROUD OF YOU, MY ANGEL."

Even Brandi herself chimed in, adding: "Audrey, you’re so powerful. I can’t believe I get to listen to you sing almost every day!"

© Getty Images Like father like daughter!

Audrey, who has since released three more songs, all originals, titled "Speak," "Purple Flowers," and "Thunder," is currently working on her debut album. Industry insiders are already tipping her as one to watch.

It’s a big year for the McGraw girls. Gracie, the eldest, recently made headlines for opening up about her own journey with body positivity and identity, while middle sister Maggie continues to support her siblings from the wings.