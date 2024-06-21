Meet Tim McGraw's lookalike nephew Timothy Wayne who is joining him on tour

Music runs in the family! On Thursday, Tim McGraw shared exciting news that his talented nephew, Timothy Wayne, will be joining him on tour.

Taking to Instagram, the country music singer added a video of him dueting with his family member.

In the clip, Tim, 57, asks Timothy, 21, if he knows Keith Whitley's 1988 classic "Don't Close Your Eyes," before they break into song.

WATCH: Tim McGraw duets with his nephew Timothy Wayne

The 'real deal'

Tim then revealed his young relative will support him on the remaining dates of his Standing Room Only tour.

"He may be my nephew… but he’s the real deal!!" McGraw captioned the post. "Just listen to him sing the hell outta this song. Excited to have @timothywaynemusic open up this last run of shows!"

© Getty Tim is married to Faith Hill

Fans were excited for the pair and commented on Timothy's "incredible voice," and "natural talent."

While he may be more baby-faced than his rugged uncle, he has the same country flare as Tim.

Signed with UMG Nashville

Timothy was signed with UMG Nashville while still attending college at Louisiana State University where he's wrapping up his sophomore year.

When he was signed, Timothy said: "I’m so excited to have this opportunity to make and record music with UMG Nashville. This has been a dream of mine, and I am working hard on music that I can’t wait to share with everyone."

He's already been in the studio with his famous uncle and joining him on tour will thrust his name further into the spotlight.

© Instagram Timothy Wayne is a country boy just like his uncle Tim McGraw

The budding star will be one of the opening acts for six dates on Tim's latest tour. He will perform in Philadelphia on June 20, Baltimore on June 21, Raleigh, North Carolina, on June 22, Phoenix on June 27, Los Angeles on June 28, and Sacramento, California, on June 29.

"I'm the baby act," Timothy told the The Advocate, before explaining he will take the stage first, followed by main opener Carly Pearce.

His bond with Tim

© Dia Dipasupil He says Tim is an inspiration to him

He has a close relationship with Tim and posted a heartfelt message on his birthday earlier this year the the wrote: "Happy birthday to the ol’ man! You have been an inspiration both on and off the stage my whole life. You have truly been a light on this Earth and for 57 years no less! Phew that’s a long time. Happy birthday Uncle Tim. Love ya!"

Timothy's label track debut "God Made A Country Boy," was written about his countryside upbringing and the lessons he learned.

Growing up in the country

In a statement about his upbeat hit, he gave insight into his family life: "I grew up working on our family farm in the summers, working in the fields, bush hogging, mowing, taking care of the horses, and I loved it," he said.

© Robby Klein Timothy will be the 'baby act' for Tim's Standing Room Only tour

"It taught me a lot about responsibility. It was tough work, but a more simplistic way of life. My parents made a point of teaching me (and my siblings) about respecting others, standing up for beliefs and having manners."

Timothy continued: "And, if you disagree with someone, you can still be respectful toward them. When I heard this song, I really liked the idea behind it and knew I wanted to record it because it really showcases who I am as a person."