Audrey McGraw's bittersweet summer with Lincoln Lawyer boyfriend Manuel Garcia-Rulfo revealed

Audrey McGraw, 23, is jetting off for the summer. The youngest daughter of country superstars Tim McGraw, 58, and Faith Hill, 57, is joining Brandi Carlile on the European leg of her Lost Time tour.

"Speechless, truly," Audrey shared to Instagram about the news. "I am so excited."

But while she's excited to spend the summer in Europe, the tour is bittersweet too. The singer will be separated by an ocean from her boyfriend, The Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, 44.

© Instagram Audrey and Manuel enjoying a drink

The couple's long distance romance

Audrey and Manuel are incredibly private, but they support each other's budding careers. Recently, Audrey flew to London the same night Manuel's film Jurassic World: Rebirth premiered in the city.

The two didn't walk the red carpet together, but Audrey showed her support for her boyfriend by commenting heart eyes to his Instagram post.

© Instagram The couple has a 21 year age gap

Audrey and Manual very rarely post photos together and haven't shared how they met. But, in late 2022, Manual starred in A Man Called Otto alongside Tom Hanks. Tom and his wife Rita Wilson are close friends with the McGraws.

A year later, Audrey shared photos of an unidentifiable man to her Instagram. In March 2024, Audrey posted a black and white photo of her smiling at a man that looks like Manuel with the caption: "found Gatsby."

Fans loved the photo. "Audrey y Manuel! A match made in heaven," one commented.

© Instagram Audrey and her "gatsby"

The couple bond over their love of photography and often share artsy photos to Instagram.

"When I was really young, I wanted to be a photographer for National Geographic," Manuel explained to Flaunt. "My father and grandfather were experienced in photography as well, so I think I might have got it from them, it's just a part of who I am."

An actor and a singer

Manuel is best known for his role as Mickey Haller in Netflix's hit show. The fourth season of the legal procedural is expected to premiere in late 2025 or early 2026. He's also starred in Pedro Páramo, a Mexican thriller, and Cake alongside Jennifer Aniston.

Audrey is following in her parents' footsteps. She recently released her debut single, 'Purple Flowers.' Her dad gushes often over Audrey's talent.

In 2024, Tim posted a video of her singing a cover of 'Stand By Your Man' to Instagram. In the video, he said: "Gosh, she is so talented, man. I've said it 100 times, all of our girls are so talented, they all sing great. Audrey is just so special, she is such an incredible writer as well."

© Getty Images for ACM Audrey is inspired by her dad

Audrey has two sisters, Gracie, 28, and Maggie, 26.

"We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women,” Tim told PEOPLE in 2021. "And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."