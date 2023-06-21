Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter in tears after 'deeply emotional' experience

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's eldest daughter, Gracie McGraw experienced a "deeply emotional" night on Tuesday – and it left her in tears.

The 26-year-old was taken aback by her strong reaction to watching the Broadway musical, Parade, admitting she experienced "every emotion possible" during the show, which stars Tony winner, Ben Platt, rising star Micaela Diamond, and is directed by 2023 Tony Award winner, Michael Arden.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gracie posted a photo of the playbill while sitting inside Manhattan's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, which she captioned: "This was a deeply emotional experience for me because I haven't seen @michaelarden since before the Tony's and every emotion possible came out of me tonight!!!

© Instagram Gracie was moved to tears watching Parade

"@jacksonteeley I can't find the words for you, I mean you saw all my tears. As did @michaelarden but he is used to that from me. So proud of everyone. Completely blown away. Congratulations doesn't even begin to cover it!!!" she added before listing other stars of the show.

Parade has been a huge hit with theatergoers and at the 2023 Tony Awards, it was awarded the Best Direction of a Musical and Best Revival of a Musical. The show tells the story of Leo and Lucille Frank, a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion.

© Instagram Gracie McGraw shared her emotional evening on Instagram

The synopsis reads: "Parade tells the heart-wrenching, true story of Leo Frank: a Brooklyn-raised Jewish man living in Atlanta who was wrongfully convicted of the rape and murder of his thirteen-year-old employee, Mary Phagan, in 1913.

"Because Frank's trial was replete with faulty testimony and lacked any clear evidence, Georgia's governor eventually commuted his sentence from death to life imprisonment. Despite this ruling, a lynch mob hanged Frank in Mary Phagan's hometown of Marietta, Georgia."

Meanwhile, Gracie moved to New York City last year with the hopes of becoming a Broadway star herself, and her hard work is paying off. She often appears in Broadway Sings, a concert series that features over a dozen Broadway stars belting out new versions of songs, and has amassed a huge following on social media thanks to her talents.

© Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill share three daughters, pictured here in 2015

Gracie lives in the Big Apple alongside her sister, Audrey, 21, who is a talented musician and model, all while juggling her studies. Middle daughter, Maggie, 24, prefers to keep a lower profile, and her current location is unknown, although she is also living away from her famous parents' home in Nashville, having graduated from Stanford University in 2021.

