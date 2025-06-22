Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter follows in her famous mom's footsteps in her biggest move yet

At just 16, Sunday Rose has joined an exclusive circle of rising stars featured in high-end luxury campaigns, yet for the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, her breakthrough with Omega is about more than just style. It’s a heartfelt step into her own light.

On Wednesday, Omega unveiled its “My Little Secret” autumn campaign, introducing Sunday as a fresh face brimming with poise.

Alongside luminaries like Ashley Graham, Ariana DeBose, Tems, Danielle Marsha, and Marisa Abela, she unveiled the brand’s new 30 mm Aqua Terra watch, a sleek design marrying elegance with youthful charm.

It’s a milestone that feels both personal and poetic. Nicole has been an Omega ambassador for nearly two decades, and Sunday’s debut not only continues her mother’s legacy, it frames a powerful story of generational empowerment.

A graceful debut

Born in Nashville in 2008, Sunday spent much of her childhood away from the public eye. Though familiar to audiences through rare red carpet moments, she’s largely been backstage, until now.

Her rising profile began earlier this year when she made history as the youngest-ever model to walk for Miu Miu in their Spring 2025 runway show. She then starred in the brand’s Italian campaign, blending youthful elegance with quiet confidence.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W M Nicole Kidman with her daughter Sunday Rose

But it’s her new role with Omega that cements her place in the spotlight. The 30 mm Aqua Terra, working as both statement and heirloom, frames her wrist with the same grace her mother has long embodied, and proudly passed down.

From protective mum to proud supporter

Nicole, who once responded with hesitant "Oh no, I don’t think so" to early modelling talk, now beams with pride. In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, she recalled her initial reluctance and how fashion icon Miuccia Prada nudged her to allow Sunday to shine on runway.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (L-R) Keith Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley, and Nicole Kidman

"That sparked something," Nicole said. "Suddenly, this became her journey."

Nicole’s transformation, from hesitant parent to supportive champion, is a moving testament to letting children grow into their potential.

Keith’s grounded wisdom

Meanwhile, country legend Keith Urban is bringing a calm perspective to life’s bright glare.

In an interview with People, he revealed how he and Nicole aim to guide Sunday through her fast-evolving world. "Hopefully she's balanced," he said, referencing the celebrity environment they navigate as parents.

© Victor Boyko Sunday Rose walks the runway during the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

It’s not just about fame, but planning back-to-school routines, homework sessions, and family dinners alongside a budding career. "Raising kids is already a challenge," he smiled. "Even more when they’re growing up in this spotlight."