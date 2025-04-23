Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday's surprising name change following drastic hair transformation

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's daughter is entering a new phase of her career as her modeling dreams soar to new heights. And what better way to ring in this new era than a name change?

Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban now simply goes by Sunday Rose in a new change the teen made to her Instagram account. She is following in the footsteps of nepo babies before her like Suri Cruise, who changed her name to Suri Noelle, or Malia Obama, who simply shortened her name to Malia.

Switching it up

This comes just weeks after Sunday debuted an incredible hair transformation while modeling for Pop Magazine, looking like her mother from her early Hollywood days with her stunning auburn tresses.

"THANK U THANK U @thepopmag so so so grateful to be apart of issue 52," she captioned the Instagram post, which featured a slew of pictures from the shoot.

Previously, Sunday wore her dark blonde locks with pride, often matching with her mother's dyed blonde hair.

© Instagram Sunday rocked dark brown hair at her family's Easter celebration

Her newest hair color was a throwback to Nicole's famously fiery tresses that she rocked in the '80s and '90s as an up-and-coming star.

The 16-year-old's new look was on full display amid the Kidmans' Easter celebrations, which saw Sunday join her sister, Faith, her mother, her aunt Antonia and her cousins Lucia and Sybella for a family reunion.

She wore a maroon dress that hit mid-thigh for the occasion, with her hair looking even darker in the light. Sunday's new color was the perfect fit and made her delicate features pop.

Hitting new heights

© Victor Boyko She walked the runway for Miu Miu in October 2024

Sunday's name and hair change come as her modeling career is hitting new heights.

She walked her first runway for Miu Miu in October 2024, with Nicole sharing that despite her reservations, the creative director insisted on having the teen in the show.

"That's all driven by her. Me going, 'Oh no, I don't think so.' But Miuccia [Prada] just loved her and was like, 'No, I want her,'" the Oscar-winner told The Hollywood Reporter.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W M The 16-year-old has joined Nicole in the front row at fashion shows

"And Miuccia is so powerful as a woman. So that was a good match. I sat with Miuccia recently in Italy and said, 'My gosh, I've known you since I was about 23.' I've been in this industry for a while," she finished.

Sunday shared her excitement at finally walking the runway in a backstage interview with Vogue ahead of the Miu Miu show. "Hi, my name is Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, and this is my first show," she said. "We're at the Miu Miu show in Paris."

"We did some shopping, because how could you not come to Paris and not shop?" the budding star continued. "I've been wanting to do this for so long, and so when the offer came through, it was really exciting. And now the day is finally here!”

Words of wisdom

© Getty Images Keith shared that he wanted Sunday to balance modeling and schoolwork

While her father, Keith, was incredibly proud of his eldest daughter for her achievement, he shared with People that she would still need to keep up with school like any other teenager. "Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that," he told the publication. "Hopefully she'll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity."

"It's all a challenge," the Grammy winner added. "I mean, raising kids is a challenge, period. It's about trying to keep a balance. It's all a process, but I think balance is key."

"Keeping her firmly with schoolwork and structure and everything balanced in its place is key." Sunday has also modeled for W magazine, and fronted a Miu Miu campaign in January.

