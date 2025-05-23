Nicole Kidman reveals why she is a 'good wife' to husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban seem to be Hollywood's perfect couple, who always look loved-up during their red carpet appearances and never fail to wax lyrical about each other in interviews.

Nicole opened up about their 18-year marriage in an interview with Allure, explaining her one simple trick to keeping Keith happy. "I watch car auctions with my husband. That's a good wife," she told the publication.

Hot wheels

© Getty Images Nicole shared that she watches car auctions with Keith

Keith's car collection is legendary; he boasts a selection worth a reported $6.5 million, including a Rolls Royce Spectre, a Ferrari, a Bugatti and a Lamborghini, the latter which he bought for his wife.

"My husband bought me a Lamborghini, but I drive a Subaru, and he drives the Lamborghini," Nicole shared in an interview with Vogue Australia.

"My husband is a car person. I am not a car person," she continued. "I'm like, 'You can pick me up in anything, I'll be happy.' I do like a bit of air conditioning. He loves fast cars, he loves any cars. That's his thing."

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G The singer is an avid car collector

In the interview, Nicole spoke to designer Victoria Beckham, who related to having a husband with a passion for luxury cars.

"He's a Queensland, [Australia] boy, came from nothing. Sort of the same thing as David [Beckham] where you go, 'I'm going to build myself up and make myself who I am.' Like you, like me. We're self-made, all four of us," she said to Victoria.

Stress management

© WWD via Getty Images She explained that Keith liked to decompress by looking at cars

The Babygirl actress previously revealed to Marie Claire Australia that Keith decompresses either by playing guitar, or by looking at cars.

"We're definitely female-heavy!" she said of their household. "But as [our daughters Sunday and Faith] say, 'The dog's a boy!' At times, [Keith] just needs to escape with his guitar. Sometimes I'll find him in his closet playing guitar. That's when I know we really need to give him space."

"Oh, and he Googles cars - I'll know when he's stressed 'cause he's Googling cars," she added. "I couldn't care less what car I'm driving; you can pick me up in any old thing. But Keith and Faith love cars."

Stronger together

© Pascal Le Segretain The couple are proud parents to daughters Sunday and Faith

Keith and Nicole first met in 2005 at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles; they tied the knot a year later, welcomed their daughter Sunday in 2008, and Faith in 2010.

The 57-year-old was already a proud mother of two when she first met Keith. She shares 32-year-old Bella and 30-year-old Connor with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, whom she was married to from 1990 until 2001.

The pair overcame a slew of challenges to become Hollywood's favorite couple, including Keith's substance abuse issues which led him to rehab in 2006.

© Getty Images for Concert For Car Nicole credited her husband with helping grow her confidence

Nicole shared with Allure just how much the Grammy winner has helped her grow her confidence over the years. "I'm working on being more extroverted, but my deep nature is a little introverted and shy," she said.

"It's not a fun place to be, but Keith's helped me. Even getting older, I think, you really start to expand rather than go inward."

For more insight into Nicole and Keith's sweet romance, see below...