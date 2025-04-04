Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose switches up her hair color and she looks even more like famous mom

Nicole Kidman's daughter, Sunday Rose, underwent a striking makeover for her latest career breakthrough that seemed to channel her mom's iconic look in the '90s.

The 16-year-old graced the pages of Pop Magazine's issue 52 with a bold new hair color. Sunday switched up her luscious dark blonde tresses for a warm auburn hue. In the first photograph from the shoot, Nicole's daughter gazed at the camera with a fierce look while dressed in black silky dress adorned with draped sleeves.

Sunday held a black leather handbag in her arms along with a stunning pale pink rose. However, all eyes were on the teenager's glossy long tresses that were left down in a sleek, straight style with a middle parting. Sunday's roots were dyed a shade of warm bronze while the ends appeared lighter, boasting the hues of ginger and strawberry blonde.

She captioned the post: "THANK U THANK U @thepopmag so so so grateful to be apart of issue 52."

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman's hair in the '90s

The hair switch up was clearly in reference to Nicole's natural redhead locks from the '90s as she rocked an auburn tone at the beginning of her career. During the decade, the 57-year-old sported a slew of hairstyles – who could forget her daring bangs in Practical Magic or her darker red locks styled into bouncy waves in Moulin Rouge?

Nicole even had her '80s-inspired perm phase as she made a statement to embrace her natural, tight corkscrew curls.

Once the Noughties hit, the Babygirl actress dyed her hair blonde and has refrained from switching up her look since.

© Getty Images Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman

In an interview with the BBC, Nicole addressed the topic of her natural red hair. "I was very tall and very pale. I had red, curly hair and I was covered in freckles.

"I think my sense of belonging, in terms of belonging to the cool kids, wasn’t there. Primarily being an introvert, I’ve subsequently found out, there was an innate shyness, but there was something I could do and that was act… That became the place that I felt comfortable."

Speaking with Vogue back in 2014, Nicole shared how she now rocks her natural curls to set a positive standard for her daughters. "I almost never straighten it anymore; I let it go curly and wild," she said.

© Le Fouille/SIPA/Shutterstock Sunday Rose is the spitting image of her mom

"It’s taken me 40-something years, but I [now] embrace the curl."

Despite her young age, Sunday Rose has already made her mark on the modeling industry after she secured a campaign deal with Italian luxury fashion house Miu Miu at the beginning of the year.

"I always wanted to model, but my mom told me I couldn’t do it until I was 16," explained Sunday to W Magazine.