Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon make rare appearance amid glitzy date night

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon proved once again that they are one of Hollywood's most stylish couples as they stepped out at the NYC premiere of his upcoming film, F1.

The pair stunned on the red carpet on Monday night, just days after joining Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid on a double date in the Big Apple.

NYC night out

© Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi Brad and Ines looked loved-up at the premiere event

Ines stunned in a halter-neck white top with a plunging neckline and sheer fabric falling from the waist, paired with a feathered white skirt. She added a chunky brown belt and a small white handbag to complete the look and wore her brunette locks in a chic updo with strands artfully falling around her face.

Brad donned a sharp navy suit with a white button-up underneath, sporting a shaved head as he accompanied his girlfriend to the event.

Also in attendance were his co-stars Javier Bardem and Damson Idris, as well as Formula One icons like Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who was joined by his wife, Geri Halliwell.

Golden couple

© Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi The pair have been dating since 2022

Brad and Ines were first linked in 2022 amid the actor's ongoing divorce from Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children. They made their red carpet debut in September 2024 at the Venice Film Festival, and have kept a low profile ever since apart from the occasional date night.

When asked by GQ if his public appearances with Ines were timed to coincide with the release of F1, the father of six shot down any suggestion of a PR strategy.

"No, dude, it's not that calculated," he said. "If you're living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you're living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve."

Life after divorce

© GC Images They made their red carpet debut in September

Brad, who is notoriously tight-lipped about his private life, shared with the publication that he now feels "secure" in his personal relationships as he navigates life post-divorce.

"My personal life is always in the news," he said. "It's been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let's put it that way."

"It's been an annoyance I've had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do," he continued.

© Steve Granitz Brad and Angelina finalized their divorce in December 2024

"So, it's always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that. Mostly I feel pretty…My life is fairly contained."

He added: "It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it's like this fly buzzing around a little bit."

The 61-year-old reiterated that he had learned from his mistakes and was looking forward to spending time with his loved ones.

© Getty The couple share six children

"No matter the mistake, you know, you just learn from it and move on," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It'll lead to the next success."

"Really, I think you get to my age and see how important it is to surround yourself with the people you know, the people you love, the people that love you back," he explained.

"Friends, family, and that's it. From there, we get to go make things. It's a pretty simple, I think, equation."

