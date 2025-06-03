Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 32, is glowing as he praises their 'warm and secure' romance

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines de Ramon was glowing as she stepped out on June 2 in Los Angeles after he called their romance "warm and secure".

The businesswoman was seen in Brentwood running errands in a long beige sweater with pockets with a black Chanel purse on her shoulder. She paired the look with cream wide leg pants and heeled boots, and was seen clutching a coffee tumbler, her laptop and phone.

The 32-year-old wore her brunette hair loose and accessorized with oversized sunglasses.

Ines was spotted out and about in Brentwood, wrapped in an oversized ribbed sweater

Brad and Ines live together at his Los Angeles home, and in a recent interview he shared how his life feels "contained".

"It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am," the 61-year-old told GQ.

Ines and Brad are seen on September 09, 2024

When asked about making his red carpet debut with Ines at the 2024 British Grand Prix, Brad insisted that there was nothing "calculated" about the decisions he makes.

"If you’re living [like that], oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve," he said.

Inés and Brad began dating in 2022

Ines is the Vice President of Anita Ko Jewelry and was previously married to The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley.

The 32-year-old and Brad met in 2022 and began quietly dating. They were pictured together for the first time that November at a Bono concert with Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.

She attended the 2022 premiere of his film Babylon, where they were pictured sticking close to each other at the after party, and they spent New Year's Eve together in Cabo San Lucas.

Brad Pitt whispers in girlfriend Ines' ear

In 2023 they attended several events together but never walked the red carpet, and in early 2024 HELLO! saw the couple sitting side by side in the audience at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Brad was there to introduce Bradley Cooper to the stage to accept his honor at the annual festival, and HELLO! saw the pair enter the Arlington Theater as the lights went down ahead of the retrospective, where they sat in the third row behind Carey Mulligan, and where Ines kept her hand on Brad's thigh.

The two looked comfortable with each other, and as they left before the end of the event, Brad guided her out with his hand tightly clasped with Ines.

(L-R) Amal and George Clooney, Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt enjoy a double date

In August 2024 the couple were spotted holding hands while attending the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, and weeks later they made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival alongside George and Amal Clooney.

Ines earned her Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from the University of Geneva, and previously held jobs at famed auction house Christie's and Swiss jeweler de Grisogono.

Now the vice president of popular Los Angeles-based fine jewelry line Anita Ko, whose pieces have been worn by Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, as well as Brad.