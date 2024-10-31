Michelle Keegan sets hearts racing in strapless gown to mark major milestone

Michelle Keegan seldom fails when it comes to her sartorial portfolio, and on Wednesday night it was no different as she headed to Soho for an exciting night out.

The 37-year-old actress posed up a storm inside the ultra-glamorous Broadwick Hotel, modelling a strapless black number from her new Very collection.

Captioning the post, she penned: "The story of last night...[pink heart emoji]." The billowing gown featured a structured corset top and soft skirt with a daring split that was on full display as she lounged back on a stylish mustard sofa.

As for her hair, the Our Girl star slicked her brunette tresses back into a stylish bun, with face-framing tendrils flowing free. Accessorising the ensemble, she added a chunky gold chain and a matching gold ring.

Michelle celebrated her new collection with a lavish dinner at Broadwick Soho

The TV star completed the look with a pair of classic black pointed-toe stilettos and an oversized blazer.

The evening couldn't have been more glamorous. Michelle shared a stunning photo of a large table covered in red and pink flowers.

Michelle also shared the gorgeous details of her hotel room

She also added a snap of herself enjoying what appeared to be chips in her gorgeous hotel room.

Talking about her inspiration behind the new collection, Michelle said: "Winter wardrobes are back, and I’m so excited to embrace the glamour of this season. I hope everyone loves the partywear in this range – hopefully, we’ll all have plenty of excuses to dress up this season!"

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Michelle wore gorgeous lace trousers and a matching top

Michelle donned another one of her gorgeous looks from the collection last month when she stepped out at the Glamour Awards.

This time, the former Coronation Street actress opted for chic black lace trousers and a matching high-neck top.

When the brunette bombshell isn't posing up a storm in her stunning clothes, she’s at home in Essex with her husband Mark Wright, where they live in a glorious £3.5 million countryside mansion.