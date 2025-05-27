Michelle Keegan looks like a literal Cannes film star in sculpted corset

Michelle Keegan stunned in a chic grey number for a glamorous night out at the Cannes Film Festival.

The English actress, 37, stepped out for the L'Oreal Lights on Women's Worth ceremony in a grey Helen Anthony dress that featured sleek spaghetti straps and fabric rosettes on the bodice.

"It was such an honour to attend the 5th Lights on Women's Worth ceremony. Celebrating the talented and inspiring women of film with @lorealparis," she wrote in the caption underneath a carousel of photos from the evening.

© Getty Images for L'Oreal Michelle Keegan looked like a movie star in Helen Anthony for the L'Oreal - Lights on Women Award

Wearing a messy Pamela Anderson-inspired updo, she paired the dress with a pinstripe oversized grey coat from Rue Sloane, a quilted Chanel bag, and a simple pair of black heels.

Taking place during the Cannes Film Festival, the L'Oréal Lights On Women's Worth ceremony has championed emerging female voices in film since 2021 and sees some of the biggest names in entertainment step out for the event.

© Getty Images for L'Oreal Gillian Anderson stunned in a sleek black number

Attending this year's ceremony alongside Michelle was Gillian Anderson, who looked striking in a sleek black column dress. Meanwhile, industry legend Jane Fonda also wowed in an eye-catching white gown and voluminous curls.

© Getty Images for L'Oreal Jane Fonda appeared in a stunning white gown for the ocassion

Michelle's Cannes trip

Michelle's appearance at the Lights on Women's Worth ceremony was just one of several stunning looks that the actress debuted for the Cannes Film Festival.

A few days earlier, the 37-year-old made a breathtaking red carpet appearance at the premiere of The Mastermind, where she looked tres chic in a white Balykina gown featuring a corset top and fitted full-length skirt.

© Getty Michelle wore a stunning all-white ensemble for "The Mastermind" premiere

Marking her first appearance since giving birth to a baby girl, Palma, Michelle accessorised her look with a stunning statement diamond necklace and matching drop earrings as well as an oversized white hat, which gave the look a timeless elegance.

She also donned another glamorous Helen Anthony look to kick off the first day of Cannes.

© Instagram Michelle wore another Helen Anthony look earlier in the week

The film festival kicked off with a glamorous dinner at La Petite Maison, a restaurant in the heart of Cannes' legendary Palm Beach.

Michelle dressed for the occasion in a pair of off-white shorts with black piping around the pockets to match her coordinating military-style cropped jacket.