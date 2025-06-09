Michelle Keegan's dreamy holiday dress is the crochet style I've been looking for

Forget butter yellow, Michelle Keegan made a case for a bright sunshine shade with the beautiful midi she was pictured wearing on Sunday.

The new mum, who recently jetted off to Spain with husband Mark Wright and their baby daughter Palma, shared several photos taken on their first family holiday in an Instagram post captioned: 'The fits & the details'.

In the first shot, she can be seen wearing the radiant yellow Crochet Bandeau Midaxi Dress from her new Very collection, and it's everything I want in a summer staple - vibrant, breathable, and ultra-chic.

© @michkeegan Michelle posed on holiday in southern Spain

Michelle, who's made her name as a style muse as well as on-screen, has clearly designed this piece with versatility in mind. The bandeau neckline creates a clean, strapless silhouette that flatters the shoulders and collarbones, making it a dream for showing off a bronzed glow. Meanwhile, the midaxi length strikes a perfect balance between elegance and wearability, ideal for sunset dinners or fancy beach brunches.

Featuring a soft crochet knit made from 100% cotton, the dress hugs the body in all the right places while allowing for easy movement and breezy comfort - perfect for balmy summer evenings.

Very x Michelle Keegan Crochet Bandeau Midaxi Dress £80 at Very

Michelle is 5'4 and the dress just skims the floor on her, so it might be worth bearing that in mind when choosing whether to order it. It's available in UK sizes 6-20 and selling fast since her social media post.

The 38-year-old Brassic star styled it with sandals and minimal jewellery, but you also could dress it up with heels and more statement accessories. I'd team it with flat leather sandals, oversized sunglasses, and a woven tote bag during the day, and elevate the look with a statement earring, and a clutch in the evenings. You could also wear this style with wedge espadrilles.

Retailing for £80, customers have rated the dress 4 out of 5 stars, with one writing: "Bought this for a summer party. Arrived promptly and is better than I expected. Size is accurate and quality is exceptional, zip is almost invisible and the lining attached to the crochet has all the signs of a well made item. Wouldn’t hesitate to recommend this dress to everyone."

While another said: "This is such a lovely dress. It's such a lovely colour and fit and I cant wait to wear it to a wedding I have in Sicily."

However, one did write that she felt it ruched under the bust and could be "easy to ruin".

If you're looking for a similar style at a lower price point, ASOS has this textured yellow dress for just £36. Or if your budget is higher, Reformation's Dahlia dress is so chic for your next holiday.