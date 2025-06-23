Harper Beckham just wore the Y2K outfit that mum Victoria 'invented'

Harper Beckham looked angelic on Sunday, as she appeared in a new social media post, shared by her former Spice Girl mother, Victoria.
Taking to Instagram, VB penned "#HarperSeven loves mummy’s new Limited Edition Hair Clips!, "alongside a snap of her 13-year-old daughter, who was posing with the black hair accessories from fashion designer Victoria's new line.
Harper looked radiant in her relaxed white T-shirt and a makeup-free face as the hair clips pushed her princess-style blonde hair back from her face. It's gotten so long!
Although initially we thought the T-shirt was pretty simple, it was actually a super sleek and sophisticated, off-the-shoulder style, which is very Y2K vibes.
In fact, Victoria was often seen sporting the relaxed cut, which she usually paired with flared, 90s-style jeans. In her 'WAG' era, Victoria regularly rocked this look, which proved very popular with fans at the time.
Many may say that the fashion mogul invented this type of glam casual dressing. Uncanny!
Harper and VB take London
It's been a quiet few weeks for the teenager since she went all out to celebrate her dad David's 50th in style last month.
Although just last week, the youngest Beckham child went to the theatre with her mother, and what a chic pair they made.
The fashionable mother and daughter duo attended a performance of Alice in Wonderland at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden. Once again, Harper wore her favourite fashion item, a satin slip dress from her mother's fashion collection, as she posed in a private box overlooking the stage.
Victoria looked classically elegant in a simple black top, shrug, and one of her favourite separates, the mighty pencil skirt, which featured a heritage check print.
Speaking about her daughter's collection of satin dresses from her line, Victoria previously told the Telegraph: "They suit her and they’re appropriate. But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."
Harper has worn a variety of shades of the slip dress - pink in Paris, red and blue for her father's birthday party, and snowy white at the Harper's Bazaar awards in 2024.