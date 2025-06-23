Harper Beckham just wore the Y2K outfit that mum Victoria 'invented'

Harper Beckham looked angelic on Sunday, as she appeared in a new social media post, shared by her former Spice Girl mother, Victoria.

Taking to Instagram, VB penned "#HarperSeven loves mummy’s new Limited Edition Hair Clips!, "alongside a snap of her 13-year-old daughter, who was posing with the black hair accessories from fashion designer Victoria's new line.

Harper looked radiant in her relaxed white T-shirt and a makeup-free face as the hair clips pushed her princess-style blonde hair back from her face. It's gotten so long!

© Instagram Harper looked lovely on Victoria's Instagram

Although initially we thought the T-shirt was pretty simple, it was actually a super sleek and sophisticated, off-the-shoulder style, which is very Y2K vibes.

© Instagram Harper wore an off-the-shoulder top

In fact, Victoria was often seen sporting the relaxed cut, which she usually paired with flared, 90s-style jeans. In her 'WAG' era, Victoria regularly rocked this look, which proved very popular with fans at the time.

© Getty Images Victoria Beckham wearing an off-the-shoulder top in 2004

Many may say that the fashion mogul invented this type of glam casual dressing. Uncanny!

Harper and VB take London

It's been a quiet few weeks for the teenager since she went all out to celebrate her dad David's 50th in style last month.

© @davidbeckham Harper celebrated her dad David's 50th in style

Although just last week, the youngest Beckham child went to the theatre with her mother, and what a chic pair they made.

© Instagram Harper and Victoria Beckham enjoyed an evening at the ballet recently

The fashionable mother and daughter duo attended a performance of Alice in Wonderland at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden. Once again, Harper wore her favourite fashion item, a satin slip dress from her mother's fashion collection, as she posed in a private box overlooking the stage.

Victoria looked classically elegant in a simple black top, shrug, and one of her favourite separates, the mighty pencil skirt, which featured a heritage check print.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria has said Harper's slip dresses are 'appropriate.'

Speaking about her daughter's collection of satin dresses from her line, Victoria previously told the Telegraph: "They suit her and they’re appropriate. But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun."

© Instagram Harper has a slip dress in every colour

Harper has worn a variety of shades of the slip dress - pink in Paris, red and blue for her father's birthday party, and snowy white at the Harper's Bazaar awards in 2024.