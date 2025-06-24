Suri Cruise's latest look is straight out of Katie Holmes' wardrobe – see new summer snaps

Katie Holmes has become synonymous with her understated, monochrome looks over the past decade – and now it seems her daughter Suri is following in her sartorial footsteps.

The 19-year-old was spotted taking a stroll through the streets of Manhattan, New York City, over the weekend. Suri oozed chic in a monochromatic ensemble that featured a black tank top, a pair of gray sweatpants, and black flip flops. The teenager added a pop of color to her look with a floral tote bag. Suri scraped back her luscious brunette locks into a high ponytail while her complexion was left natural and radiant.

© Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages Suri Cruise in New York City

Suri was the spitting image of her famous mom as her effortless look referenced Katie's laid-back ensemble from 2013. The star's daughter is currently on summer break after completing her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Suri's sophomore year at college is set to begin on August 26, but in the meantime she is enjoying quality time with her mom in New York.

Ahead of her daughter's college departure, Katie told Town & Country: "I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

© Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages Suri Cruise looks the double of her mom Katie Holmes

Suri and Katie's style similarities are hardly surprising given that they share clothes with one another. "I mean, I've saved some things here and there. But she has her own sense of style and her own expressions," the actress told The Times last year.

She added: "Sometimes the basics definitely disappear. But that's fine."

© Getty Images Katie Holmes favors monochrome looks

Katie welcomed her daughter on April 18, 2006, in Los Angeles with then-husband Tom Cruise. The actress admitted to ELLE UK in 2019 that she was "happy" to welcome Suri at the age of 27, saying that their ages are "a good match."

"I was happy to become a mom in my twenties," she shared. "It's been nice that our ages fit … how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together."

© Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes

However, Katie has ensured to keep her daughter largely out of the public eye. "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," she told Glamour.

"I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."