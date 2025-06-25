Gabrielle Union's mini-me daughter steals the show with surprise confession

Gabrielle Union's daughter Kaavia celebrated a major milestone recently, and surprised her parents by declaring that she wanted to follow in her mother's footsteps.

The actress shared a sweet clip of the six-year-old graduating from kindergarten, wearing a yellow graduation cap complete with a stole.

Watch the adorable video below...

WATCH: Gabrielle Union's mini-me steals the show with surprise confession

Following in her footsteps

© Instagram Kaavia graduated from kindergarten

"I swear this was not rehearsed," Gabrielle wrote at the start of the TikTok video, before Kaavia could be heard saying that she would "like to be an actor" in the future as she was handed her diploma.

"Caught Kaav in 4k, but trust me, I can't make this up," Gabrielle wrote in the caption.

The 52-year-old has enjoyed a long career in Hollywood, starring in hits like 10 Things I Hate About You, Bring It On, and Bad Boys II.

A major milestone

© Instagram Gabrielle shared a sweet tribute to her daughter to celebrate the milestone

Gabrielle shared a sweet tribute to her daughter earlier in June, celebrating Kaavia's graduation alongside her husband, Dwyane Wade.

"From brave beginnings to big milestones, Kaav, you've learned, grown, and blazed your way through kindergarten," she wrote underneath a photo of the graduate in a blue gown and cap. "Next up: 1st grade - and a whole new world of discoveries!"

"The journey is just beginning, and we're seated right beside for the ride," she concluded.

© Getty Images for H&M Her stepdaughter Zaya is headed to college

Kaavia's older sister Zaya is preparing to fly the nest and attend college, marking the end of their sweet school relationship.

"It's funny because Zaya's a senior and [Kaavia's] in kindergarten at the same school," the proud mom told People. "And so during Kaav's lunch, Zaya comes and hangs out with Kaav. And this is really special that they're at the same school, at least for one year."

The road to motherhood

© Instagram The actress opened up about using a surrogate to welcome her daughter

Gabrielle has been open about her journey to motherhood, after enduring years of failed IVF rounds and several devastating miscarriages.

She welcomed Kaavia via surrogate in November 2018 with Dwyane, who was already a father of three at the time and legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris.

"I'll never have peace with it, ever," she told Marie Claire of welcoming Kaavia via surrogacy. "And that's not a 'What-anybody-has-to-say' thing. That's just - my yearning has never dissipated. I was so ready for my surprise, but all the prayers that didn't get answered in the way that I thought made me more conscientious that my child is here."

© Instagram The couple welcomed Kaavia in November 2018

"It's such a personal journey that I may never know full peace with the coulda, woulda, shouldas," she added.

Gabrielle went on to share how surrogacy made her feel "like a failure", and that it took years to grapple with what felt like a "public humiliation".

"Surrogacy felt like a cuckold; watching somebody do something I can't do. To be there for somebody else succeeding where I failed - it is a mind [expletive] for people who have had my journey and who feel similarly."

A blended family

© Getty Gabrielle is a proud stepmom

The Deliver Us From Eva star is a proud stepmother to Zaire, 23, Zaya, 18, and Xavier, 11, and helps to care for Dahveon.

She revealed that becoming a stepmom made her yearn for motherhood in a way she had never experienced.

"I never wanted kids," she told People. "Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I'd rather be than with them."